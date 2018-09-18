NBA 2K19: Archetypes List, Stats and Spreadsheet

A top feature in the NBA 2K franchise has long been the MyCareer mode, a game mode where players can create a custom player to play with and improve over time. NBA 2K19 is no different in this respect, as players have long awaited the game’s release simply so they can start building their players.

When it comes to building a MyCareer player, you can customize the style by which the MyCareer player will grow and play on the court. This can be done by selecting certain archetypes. While the older games only allowed for a single archetype choice, NBA 2K19 allows players to select two archetypes for even more player specialization.

Upon first creating your MyCareer player, you will notice that certain archetypes impact the initial stats of the player and the stat caps the player can grow to. In order to provide you with a more efficient path to your desired end build, we've got everything you need to know about the various archetypes and their impact on certain stats.

Archetype Spreadsheet

@thenenegreen on twitter and Remarcs_ on Reddit have put together an incredible resource that all NBA 2K19 players should refer to. This spreadsheet breaks down all of the attributes available to players choosing particular archetypes.

Player Archetypes

Here are all of the available archetypes in the game, as well as their top attribute categories and which positions can use the selected archetypes.

Passing & Ball Handling

Possible 1st Skill Positions: Point Guard, Shooting Guard, Small Forward

Possible 2nd Skill Positions: All positions

Primary Attributes for Archetype: Ball Handling, Passing

Secondary Attributes for Archetype: Speed, Acceleration, Stamina

This archetype allows players to create a floor general right from the onset. Players are able to make this their primary archetype if they are in a position that is generally playing from the perimeter - point guard, shooting guard or small forward. These players will be much more skilled at dribbling, passing and running plays than other archetypes.

Shot Creating

Possible 1st Skill Positions: Point Guard, Shooting Guard, Small Forward

Possible 2nd Skill Positions: All positions

Primary Attributes for Archetype: Mid Range Shooting, Stamina

Secondary Attributes for Archetype: Ball Handling, Acceleration

This is another archetype made for the perimeter positions. The goal with this archetype is to have a player capable of creating space to get a shot off where an average player may be locked down and have to pass away. This is the type of player you want on your team when the opponent possesses a lockdown scheme or top tier defender at your position. With higher skills in ball handling and acceleration, players can weave in and out of defensive pockets to find an opening for a mid range shot.

3 PT Shooting

Possible 1st Skill Positions: All positions

Possible 2nd Skill Positions: All positions

Primary Attributes for Archetype: 3 PT Shooting

Secondary Attributes for Archetype: Mid Range Shooting, Stamina

This is an archetype available to all positions as today’s NBA style realistically calls for it. In a league that is dominated by 3-point threats, it is important for players to have the ability to specialize in such a skill set. From Stephen Curry to Kevin Love, you can create a perimeter threat in their likenesses at any position so that you can freely bomb away from deep.

Driving & Finishing

Possible 1st Skill Positions: All positions

Possible 2nd Skill Positions: All positions

Primary Attributes for Archetype: Layups, Dunks, Vertical

Secondary Attributes for Archetype: Speed, Acceleration, Stamina

This is another archetype available for all positions, as so many players in the league possess the athletic capabilities to penetrate and rise above defenders to finish at the rim. Driving and finishing has long been a desired skill set and is one that can ignite crowds. Players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Russell Westbrook will not settle for mere jump shots, but instead prefer to make a statement by punishing the rim. If you too like highlight dunks and out jumping your opponents, this may be the build for you.

Defending

Possible 1st Skill Positions: All positions

Possible 2nd Skill Positions: All positions

Primary Attributes for Archetype: Steals, Blocks, Lateral Quickness

Secondary Attributes for Archetype: Vertical, Speed, Acceleration, Stamina

While previous versions of the game were more focused on offense, 2K19 has put a heavier emphasis on defense. It is no longer easy to pull off cheesy steals against computer controlled players and custom builds will now need to specialize in the defense archetype to shut down opponents. With the lateral quickness and hands needed to stay in front of opponents, these players can change the course of a game with the quick swipe of a dribble or the powerful swat of a jump shot.

Post-Scoring

Possible 1st Skill Positions: Small Forward, Power Forward, Center

Possible 2nd Skill Positions: All positions

Primary Attributes for Archetype: Post Offense, Strength

Secondary Attributes for Archetype: Layups, Stamina

While so much of the NBA world is now obsessed with the 3-ball, post-scoring is still the most efficient method of scoring. Players spend large portions of their careers mastering this craft as the ability to maneuver and score with your back to the basket comes off as fairly unnatural. This archetype will allow players to post up and use the pro stick moves to work around and score against defenders.

Rebounding

Possible 1st Skill Positions: Power Forward, Center

Possible 2nd Skill Positions: All positions

Primary Attributes for Archetype: Rebounding, Vertical

Secondary Attributes for Archetype: Strength, Stamina

This archetype is only available to true big men, meaning you must select a power forward or center in order to be a true master of the glass. I find this a bit unusual as some guards, namely Russell Westbrook, are better rebounders than many of the big men in the NBA today. That being said, big men are generally players more known for specializing in this skill area. If you want to ensure 2nd chance scoring opportunities for your team, while also denying these opportunities for opponents, this is a good route to choose.