NBA 2K19: All-Time Washington Wizards Player Ratings and Roster

The Washington Wizards are another team that seemed good on paper, but over the years have definitely needed some sort of boost. In the 58 seasons that they have been around, they’ve come out with a .454 W-L%, and have seen the playoffs 29 times, with most ending at the Conferences Semis. They’ve been to the finals 4 times, and only one time have they won the entire thing, but that was back in 1978, so it has been quite some time.

Starting Lineup

Elvin Hayes, PF/C (95)

Age: 28

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Stats: Rebounding, Post Offense, Blocks

If you’ve heard of Big Bird, you’ve probably heard of Big E. Elvin Hayes was a pretty dominant player while he played with the Wizards, known back then as the Bullets. During his 731 games with them, he was able to post an average of 21.3 points per game, and a solid 2.4 blocks per game as well. His more monstrous feat was somehow managing to get 12.7 rebounds per game, even at his height, which is impressive in it’s own right.

Wes Unseld, C/PF (94)

Age: 23

Height: 6’7”

Traits: All-around Superstar

Best Attributes: Layups, Dunks, Post Offense

Going through the alphabet pretty quickly, we come to Wes Unseld, or the Big U. He played all of his 12 seasons with the Wizards, and was with them even through the multiple rebrandings. He was able to average 10.8 points, which isn’t that much, but that’s not why he was kept on the court. He was able to have a strong .509 FG% while still boasting a 14.0 average in terms of rebounds per game.

Gilbert Arenas, PG/SG (93)

Age: 26

Height: 6’3”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Stamina, Ball Handling, Vertical

Gilbert Arenas, or better known as the General or Patient Zero, was a strong all-around player for the Wizards. During his 8 seasons with them, he was able to secure a blinding 25.0 points per game, as well as a solid 5.7 assists per game. His more sticky fingers netted him 1.8 steals per game, as well as 4.2 rebounds per game.

John Wall, PG (90)

Age: 26

Height: 6’4”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Stats: Speed, Ball Handling, Passing

With his entire career with the Wizards so far, it’s impressive that John Wall has been able to hold such high standards for himself. Averaging a decent 19.0 points per game, he holds a staggering 9.2 assists per game as well. He also has sticky fingers it seems, as he holds 1.7 steals per game, with 4.3 rebounds to boot as well, earning him the nickname Optimus Dime.

Moses Malone, C/PF (89)

Age: 32

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Two-Way Center

Best Stats: Post Offense, Rebounding, Strength

Although it was only for 2 seasons, Moses Malone still pulled his weight with the Wizards, or the Bullets back then. Averaging an impressive 22.2 points per game, he held a monstrous 11.2 rebounds per game, making Big Mo a force to be reckoned with on the court if you were to ever face him.

NBA 2K19 All-Time Washington Wizards Roster