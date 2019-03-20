NBA 2K19: All-Time San Antonio Spurs Player Ratings and Roster

Out of the many teams in the NBA, the San Antonio Spurs have definitely seen a large surge in their playoff performance. After they transferred into the NBA, they have been dominating from day one. Having 43 of their seasons with the NBA, they have seen themselves in the NBA playoffs 38 times, and have won the championship 5 times in the NBA, with an overall record of .602 W-L% between the NBA and ABA.

Starting Lineup

Tim Duncan, PF/C (98)

Age: 26

Height: 6’11”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Stats: Post Offense, Blocks, Strength

Another life-long player, Tim Duncan stuck with the Spurs through and through, which was definitely reflected in his stats. Nicknamed the Stone Buddha, he held a solid 19.0 points per game throughout his 18 years with the Spurs. His main claim to fame was the amazing 2.2 blocks he would pull off per game on average, as well as 10.8 rebounds per game.

George Gervin, SF/SG (96)

Age: 28

Height: 6’7”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Attributes: Layups, Stamina, Vertical

George Gervin certainly earned his Hall of Fame pedestal. Having played 12 seasons with the Spurs, he was able to solidify 26.3 average points per game across 899 games, as well as 1.3 steals per game. He even was able to hold 1.0 blocks per game as well, and 5.4 rebounds, pushing him to greatness, and earned him the nickname Iceman.

David Robinson, C/PF (96)

Age: 29

Height: 7’1”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Stats: Post Offense, STrength, Blocks

Another life-long player, David Robinson played his entire career with the Spurs. From ‘90 to ‘03, Robinson was the player to look towards when you thought of the Spurs. Averaging 21.1 points per game throughout his entire career, he peaked with 29.8 points per game in ‘93-’94, and went on to hold an amazing 3.0 blocks per game. His peak average of blocks came in ‘91-’92 when he was able to secure a godlike average of 4.5 blocks per game.

Tony Parker, PG (94)

Age: 27

Height: 6’2”

Traits: All-ARound Superstar

Best Stats: Layups, Ball Handling, Speed

Tony Parker has been one of the long-standing members of the Spurs roster. Having played 17 seasons with them, it was a shame when it was announced that he’d be playing for the Charlotte Hornets, but he had already solidified himself as a champion in his own right. In 1198 games of play with the Spurs, Parker was able to put up a decent 15.8 points per game, as well as a solid 5.7 assists per game. He also held a 2.8 average rebounds per game, which put him on many people’s radars.

Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF (94)

Age: 26

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Stats: Lateral Quickness, Layups, Mid-Range

If you are on the court with Kawhi Leonard, you have to be worried about his reach and his strength. Although it was only for 7 seasons, he held a solid 16.3 points per game with the Spurs, as well as 1.8 steals per game. He peaked at 2.3 steals per game back in ‘14-’15. On top of that, he held an average of 6.2 rebounds per game, despite his average height.

NBA 2K19 All-Time San Antonio Spurs Roster