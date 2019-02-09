NBA 2K19: All-Time Oklahoma City Thunder Player Ratings and Roster

Definitely one of the better teams in the league currently, the Oklahoma City Thunder have made themselves known for the past few years. Having a solid .542 W-L%, they’ve made 30 playoff appearances in their 52 seasons of play, with one of those appearances leading to a championship, as they also had made it to the finals on numerous occasions. The Thunder moved to Oklahoma City from Seattle.

Starting Lineup

Kevin Durant, SF (OVR 97)

Age: 25

Height: 6’9”

Traits: All-ARound Superstar

Best Stats: Layups, Mid-Range, 3PT

Kevin Durant, while now hated by a large portion of the Thunder fanbase, did bring a lot of success to Oklahoma City during his time there. He helped dig the franchise out of mediocrity after being drafted second overall by the franchise in 2007. The team and Durant would move to Oklahoma City in 2008. Durant was named MVP in 2014, one of his last season’s with the Thunder. So far in his career, he has averaged 27.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Ray Allen, SG/SF (95)

Age: 30

Height: 6’5”

Traits: Two-Way SUperstar

Best Attributes: 3Pt, Stamina, Mid-Range

Before there was Stephen Curry, there was Ray Allen. A stud shooter, Allen played for the franchise in Seattle from 2003 until 2007. For his career, Allen averaged 18.9 points, 3.4 assists and is currently first all-time in career 3-pointers made (2,973).

Gary Payton, PG/SG (94)

Age: 31

Height: 6’4”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Steals, Lateral Quickness, Stamina

Payton played for the franchise while in Seattle from 1990 until 2003. He first joined the team as the 2nd overall pick in 1990. As a 9x All-Star and one time champion for the Heat, Payton had a successful career. He holds career averages of 16.3 points, 6.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Russell Westbrook, PG (94)

Age: 28

Height: 6’3”

Traits: One of a Kind

Best Stats: Ball Handling, Speed, Acceleration

Westbrook is truly a unique player. He is one of two players to have averaged a triple-double in a season, and has done the feat twice. He is an incredible player that has won one MVP award and 7 NBA All-Star awards. He currently holds career averages of 23 points, 6.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Shawn Kemp, PF/C (89)

Age: 24

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Athletic Finisher

Best Stats: Vertical, Rebounding, Dunks

Shawn Kemp played for the franchise during their Seattle days, playing alongside Gary Payton. He was a 6x NBA All-Star known for his powerful dunking ability. For his career, he averaged 14.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

NBA 2K19 All-Time Oklahoma City Thunder Roster