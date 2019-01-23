NBA 2K19: 93-94 Houston Rockets Player Ratings and Roster

This iteration of the Houston Rockets found the type of success the current roster is hoping for. With a 58-24 record, they finished 2nd in the western conference during the regular season. In the playoffs, they managed to pull of a close win in the NBA Finals, defeating the Knicks 4-3 to become NBA Champions for the first time in franchise history.

Starting Lineup

Hakeem Olajuwon, C (OVR 96)

Age: 31

Height: 7’0”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Post Offense, Rebounding, Blocks

Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon was an incredible, two-way big man. He did most of the heavy lifting for this squad, with averages of 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game. He was incredibly efficient on both ends of the court and this season was probably his best statistical year.

Otis Thorpe, PF (OVR 80)

Age: 31

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Tenacious Rebounder

Best Stats: Rebounding, Strength, Post Offense

Filling the lane next to Olajuwon means you also have to compete with him for rebounds. Which is why Thorpe’s averages are so impressive. He averaged a double-double with 14 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. It is not often that you will find two rebounders of this caliber on the same team.

Kenny Smith, PG (OVR 76)

Age: 29

Height: 6’3”

Traits: Sharpshooter

Best Stats: 3PT, Mid-Range, Ball Handling

Kenny Smith was a quick guard with efficient scoring abilities and decent range. Shooting 48% fields goals and 40% from outside, Smith averaged 11.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.1 3-pointers made per game.

Sam Cassell, PG (OVR 75)

Age: 24

Height: 6’3”

Traits: Crafty Playmaker

Best Stats: Ball Handling, Mid-Range, Steals

While Cassell went on to be a stud in due time, this was actually not his time quite yet. He averaged less than 20 minutes per game this season, adding 6.7 points, 2.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game.

Vernon Maxwell, SG (OVR 74)

Age: 28

Height: 6’4”

Traits: Aggressive Scorer

Best Stats: Layups, Ball Handling, Steals

Maxwell was highly aggressive in looking for points, but was also very inefficient. He managed to average 13.6 points, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game, but also shot 38.9% from the field. This is not a desirable percentage from your top scoring wing.

NBA 2K19 93-94 Houston Rockets Roster