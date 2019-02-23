NBA 2K19: 1997-1998 San Antonio Spurs Player Ratings and Roster

After finishing as a bottom-feeder the season before, the Spurs got an instant boost from top pick Tim Duncan. The improvement was so strong that they advance to the western conference semifinals, only to be defeated by the Utah Jazz, 1-4. With a regular season record of 56-26, it was the start of many successful seasons under the combination of head coach Gregg Popovich and Tim Duncan.

Starting Lineup

Avery Johnson, PG (OVR 76)

Age: 33

Height: 5’10”

Traits: Two-Way Point

Best Stats: Ball Handling, Passing, Lateral Quickness

Current fans are more familiar with Johnson’s recent stints as a head coach. Not long before that, he was an undersized point guard that got to enjoy the benefits of playing with two dominant big men during the twilight of his career. He averaged 10.2 points, 7.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.

Vinny Del Negro, SG (OVR 75)

Age: 31

Height: 6’4”

Traits: Perimeter Defender

Best Stats: Lateral Quickness, Stamina, 3PT

Vinny Del Negro was a perimeter defender and decent perimeter threat this season. While used in low volume offensively, Del Negro averaged 9.5 points, 3.4 assists and little else per game this year.

Sean Elliott, SF (OVR 78)

Age: 30

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Wing Defender

Best Stats: Lateral Quickness, 3PT, Layups

Elliott was sidelined for a majority of the season with a knee injury, but still contributed similar to Vinny Del Negro whenever he was healthy. He averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 3-pointers made per game.

Tim Duncan, PF (OVR 87)

Age: 22

Height: 6’11”

Traits: Two-Way Player

Best Stats: Post Offense, Strength, Stamina

After performing horribly the previous season, the Spurs were lucky enough to win the number one overall pick and grab Tim Duncan. As a rookie, Duncan was already a monster in the league and easily won Rookie of the Year. It was hard to believe he was a rookie, as his averages of 21.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game were already at the level of the league’s all-stars.

David Robinson, C (OVR 91)

Age: 32

Height: 7’1”

Traits: Two-Way Center

Best Stats: Blocks, Post Offense, Rebounding

Robinson was just as strong inside as Duncan, averaging 21.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. Between the two towers, it's no wonder so many teams struggled to match them inside.

NBA 2K19 1997-1998 San Antonio Spurs Roster