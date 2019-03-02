NBA 2K19: 1990-1991 Golden State Warriors Player Ratings and Roster

Although they didn’t have the most impressive season, the 90-91 Golden State Warriors were still a strong force to deal with. Having gone 44-38 in the regular season, they ended their Pacific Division with a 4th place finish, and went on to beat the SA Spurs 3-1 in the first round of the western conference, but fell abysmally in the Semifinals to the LA Lakers 1-4.

Starting Lineup

Chris Mullin, SF/SG (90)

Age: 27

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Layups, Mid-Range, 3PT

The leading scorer for the Golden State Warriors at the time, Chris Mullin was a man feared as a scorer. Averaging 25.7 points per game, he also had an incredible 2.1 steals per game, as well as a nice 4.0 assists per game, making him strong if you took your eyes off of him for even an instant.

Tim Hardaway, PG/SG (86)﻿

Age: 24

Height: 6’0”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Ball Handling, Passing, Steals

Next behind Mullin was Tim Hardaway. A strong all around player, he didn’t seem to shine in one place in particular, but instead was a strong light in almost all aspects. He averaged 22.9 points per game, as well as an amazing 2.6 steals per game. But, he was also able to rack up 4.0 rebounds per game, as well as 9.7 assists per game. This made him great on both offense and defense, as well as when another star was on the court.

Mitch Richmond, SG/SF (84)

Age: 26

Height: 6’6”

Traits: Scoring machine

Best Stats: Mid-Range, layups, Strength

Don’t let the height fool you. Mitch Richmond was pretty monstrous during the 90-91 year. Aside from Hardaway and Mullin, Richmond was a pivotal reason as to why the Warriors were able to play so well. Averaging 23.9 points per game, he also held a solid 5.9 rebounds per game and 3.1 assists per game, meaning he played pretty well with his teammates when the time came.

Tyrone Hill, PF (76)

Age: 23

Height: 6’0”

Traits: Tenacious Rebounder

Best Stats: Rebounding, Strength, Stamina

There really wasn’t much to talk about with Tyrone Hill. Outshined by most of his teammates in the offensive tree, he ended up becoming quite the strong front man when it came to getting the ball back. Although he only averaged a meager 5.3 points per game, he was able to secure himself a solid 5.2 rebounds per game, with 3.1 of those on the Defensive, and 2.1 of those on the offensive side.

Alton Lister, C/PF (74)

Age: 32

Height: 7’0”

Traits: Tenacious Rebounder

Best Stats: Rebounding, Strength, Blocks

Last on our list is Alton Lister. More there just to fill the shoes on the court, he showed surprisingly more strength and skills when needed at the time. Although he only averaged 6.4 points per game, he was able to secure a strong 6.3 rebounds per game, as well as a monstrous 1.2 blocks per game and 1.2 assists per game.

