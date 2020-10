How will the Western Conference play out?

After an offseason of mayhem, a new-look Western Conference has many guessing on how things will unfold.

How will this ultra-competitive conference be won in 2017/18? Can the new super teams takedown the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors? Which Russell Westbrook will we see this season?

Tune in to RealSport's podcast devoted to the Western Conference, in which we share some picks and predictions for an exciting season ahead!