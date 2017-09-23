Los Angeles Clippers: NBA season preview, roster and schedule 2018

Offseason Recap

Arrivals: Danilo Gallinari, Patrick Beverley, Sam Dekker, Lou Williams, Milos Teodosic, Jawun Evans, Montrezl Harrell, DeAndre Liggins, Marshall Plumlee, Willie Reed, Sindarius Thornwell

Departures: Chris Paul, Paul Pierce, J.J. Redick, Marreese Speights, Alan Anderson, Brandon Bass, Jamal Crawford, Raymond Felton, Luc Mbah a Moute, Diamond Stone

It was an end of an era for the Clippers. Chris Paul, arguably the best player in franchise history and catalyst of their emergence as a top contender in the West over the last few years, wanted out and was planning on exercising his early termination option. However, the Clips did very well to swing a terrific deal with the Houston Rockets and landed an impressive haul for their outgoing point guard.

Patrick Beverley is every bit the defender Paul has been at the point guard position, so there won’t be too much drop off on that end of the floor. Lou Williams is one of the best sixth men in the league. Meanwhile, Sam Dekker and Montrezl Harrell are promising young pieces that can at least be part of an NBA rotation.

The Clips also signed Serbian point guard Milos Teodosic, who has long been considered one of the best players never to play in the NBA. The 30-year-old is an outstanding passer and playmaker, which should make up somewhat for the loss of Paul.

Teodosic will be part of a completely overhauled Clippers bench after they got rid of sixth man Jamal Crawford and opted not to re-sign a handful of their veteran free agents.

Projected Depth Chart

C - DeAndre Jordan / Willie Reed

PF - Blake Griffin / Montrezl Harrell / Brice Johnson

SF - Danilo Gallinari / Sam Dekker / Wesley Johnson

SG - Austin Rivers / Lou Williams / Sindarius Thornwell

PG - Patrick Beverley / Milos Teodosic / Jawun Evans

Strengths

Even with Paul no longer in the picture, the Clippers still have the pieces to be an above-average offense. Blake Griffin, when healthy, is a top-five power forward in the league. Not only can he fill it up by creating his own offense, he’s also one of the best playmaking big men in the game today. He should thrive in his new role as the full-time facilitator of the Clippers offense.

DeAndre Jordan is still a very dangerous roll man even without Paul as a pick-and-roll partner. Meanwhile, Danilo Gallinari is easily the best small forward the Clippers have had in the Doc Rivers era. He’ll provide some much-needed shooting from the wing, as well as a dash of playmaking.

Losing a top player like Paul will obviously be hard to replace, but with Williams and Teodosic coming off the bench, the Clippers should still have productive pieces in the backcourt to put together an effective offense.

Weaknesses

One of the big strengths the Clippers had over the past few years was the cohesion and understanding their “Big Four” of Paul, Griffin, Jordan, and J.J. Redick had on both ends of the floor.

That’s gone now with the backcourt half of that foursome no longer with the team. And with two-thirds of the team basically brand new, it’ll take some time for the Clips to establish that chemistry with one another.

The other big worry on the team will be the health of their two stars, Griffin and Gallinari. Both have notable injury histories, and losing one or both for an extended period of time could end up being disastrous for the team.

Player to Watch - Milos Teodosic

Die-hard basketball fans have been waiting for quite some time to see Teodosic in the NBA. And while the Serbian is probably a little bit past his prime now at age 30, he should still be a capable contributor off the bench.

Despite his lack of elite athleticism, Teodosic has been able to carve out quite a career for himself over in Europe as well as for his national team. He’s just a magician with the ball, and an expert on the pick-and-roll. Watching him work the PNR with DeAndre Jordan should be fun and should result in a number of highlight-reel alley-oop slams.

Sure, he’ll be a turnstile on defense but his failures on that end of the floor could potentially be equally as entertaining as his mastery on the offensive end.

2017/18 Schedule

Prediction

The fate of the Clippers hinges on the health of their stars. If Griffin and Gallo are healthy and on the court for around 70 games, they stand a strong chance of landing one of the bottom-level playoff spots in the West. Chances are high that both fall a bit short of that mark, but they play just enough to squeak into a seven- or eight-seed with around 43-45 wins.

