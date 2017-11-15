Coming into the league, Lonzo Ball was the center of attention for two main reasons: undeniable basketball abilities and his loud-mouth father, LaVar Ball. But there's more to this young prodigy than elite playing skills and an overbearing dad. Let's learn more about Lonzo Ball.
NBA 2K
15 Nov 2017
Lonzo Ball: How well do you know the Lakers rookie (quiz)?
The Lakers point guard has made headlines for various reasons in his debut NBA season. Now, we take a closer look at the second overall pick in our Lonzo Ball quiz.
