WATCH* Lakers vs Warriors Prediction & Preview: Lineups, injury news, updates, tip-off time, TV & more

It’s safe to say that the current NBA season has been full of drama.

The two Los Angeles based franchises – the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers – buoyed by big off-seasons – currently occupy two of the top three spots in the Western Conference, with the Nuggets splitting the two in second place.

But whilst the Lakers may sit top, it’s the team at the bottom of the Western Conference which has shocked many.

The Golden State Warriors, who dominated the league in recent years, currently sit rock bottom with the worst record in the NBA, just 12 wins from their 57 games so far.

The two sides face off against each other later this week, will the Lakers run riot? Or could we see the Warriors come away with what would be an incredible upset?

How will the sides lineup

The Los Angeles Lakers will once again look to their influential duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis who went for 29 and 32 respectively in the recent win over fierce rivals the Boston Celtics.

DEPLETED! No Curry or Klay for the Warriors on Thursday night

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors, who continue to be plagued by injuries to key men, will likely stick with a similar lineup to the one which was defeated 94-112 by the Kings last time out.

Golden State Warriors injury news

The Warriors may be best known for waltzing their way to the NBA Finals, but injuries have done their damage this season.

Steph Curry is out with a hand injury until at least next week, while Draymond Green is day-to-day with a pelvis injury.

Andrew Wiggins was in action against the Kings though and should be available for this one.

Los Angeles Lakers injury news

The Lakers are relatively injury-free right now.

Anthony Davis was day-to-day with a calf issue but was on the court for their most recent game against the Pelicans.

Match details

Date: Thursday, 27 February 2020

Tip-off time: 22:30pm ET / 03:30am GMT

Location: Chase Center, California



On TV: TNT (USA)