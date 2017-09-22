Golden State Warriors season preview, roster and schedule 2018: Favorites again

Offseason Recap
Arrivals: Nick Young, Omri Casspi, Jordan Bell, Chris Boucher, Georges Niang, Michael Gbinije
Departures: Matt Barnes, Ian Clark, James McAdoo
The Warriors’ offseason was a rousing success. They accomplished their main goal, which was to keep the core of their championship-winning team intact. Stephen Curry got his $200 million maximum deal as expected, while Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston also got fairly paid. Better yet, they got a discount from Kevin Durant, allowing the Dubs to re-sign one of the top players in the league at below market value.
The Warriors were able to bring back essentially the same frontcourt from last year as Zaza Pachulia, JaVale McGee, and David West all re-signed for the veteran's minimum. Meanwhile, they got three potentially productive pieces in Nick Young, Omri Casspi, and Jordan Bell, who should add to what was already a very deep team that will once again be the overwhelming favorite this upcoming season.
Projected Depth Chart
C – Zaza Pachulia / JaVale McGee / Damian Jones
PF – Draymond Green / David West / Jordan Bell / Kevon Looney
SF – Kevin Durant / Andre Iguodala / Omri Casspi
SG – Klay Thompson / Nick Young / Patrick McCaw
PG – Stephen Curry / Shaun Livingston
Strengths
Seeing as how they finished with (by far) the best offense in the league and the second-best defense during the regular season, and had one of the greatest playoff runs ever (20-1) en route to winning the championship, it’s safe to say this Warriors team does a lot of things well.
The Dubs already had a fairly easy time putting up points, and that was before signing one of the greatest scorers ever in Durant, who has become an uber-efficient scoring monster in their system. Their spacing is impeccable, they can shoot the lights out, they’re deadly on the fast break and they share the ball. When they’re on, they’re basically unguardable.
And as good as the Warriors are on offense, they’re perhaps just as good or better on defense when completely locked in. Not only do they have reigning Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green anchoring that defense, they also have a seven-foot freak in Durant who’s also transformed into a top rim protector in their “small” lineups. It really is unfair.
Apart from that, the Dubs also have strong team chemistry, impressive depth, and an outstanding head coach in Steve Kerr, so good for them.
Weaknesses
As great as the Warriors are, they're not perfect. They had the second-worst defensive rebounding rate in the league last season, and can get bullied on the offensive glass. They can also get a bit careless with the basketball and commit unforced turnovers.
And of course, there's also the potential for complacency. This will now be the fourth year of their magnificent run, and after they thoroughly dominated the competition in the playoffs in 2017, they could just decide to take the foot off the gas during the regular season and simply wait to turn it on in the postseason.
Player to Watch – Nick Young
Golden State were so good last season that they made a productive rotation player out of JaVale McGee. And now, McGee’s old buddy Nick Young is in line to get the same treatment this year after coming over from the Lakers.
Young has been much maligned throughout his career as a gunner without a conscience, which probably won’t fly in the unselfish Warriors system. But the Warriors have a knack of minimizing a player’s weaknesses and accentuating his strengths. If Young can curb his worst tendencies and hone in on what he’s good at, which is shooting, then he should get some consistent playing time for the Dubs this season.
Of course, Swaggy P 's still bound to do some typical Swaggy P things, and his antics will be worth watching in what should be a fairly nondescript regular season for the Warriors.
Prediction
The Warriors are just head and shoulders above everyone else in the West and the NBA in general. Unless they suffer a rash of injuries, no one's stopping them from repeating. They go 63-19 as they take it easy in the regular season, but once the postseason rolls along, so do they. It's just a matter of how many games it'll take for them to win yet another title.