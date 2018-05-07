FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 5/7/18

(Photo credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters/John E. Sokolowski)

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers

If this series gets back to Toronto for a Game 5, it will be because of Lowry because his backcourt partner DeMar DeRozan is a shell of the All-Star he was after his total breakdown in Game 3 in which he was benched for the final 14:16 of the game after going three for 12 and finishing with eight points.

Lowry was noble in defeat Saturday night, finishing with 27 points and seven assists while making four of eight from 3-point range and nine of 13 overall. He has shot 50 percent or better in all three games of this series, averaging 22.0 points and 8.3 assists while making ten of 20 from beyond the arc.

Alternate option: Terry Rozier, Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers

Rozier finally cooled off from 3-point range in Game 4, hitting just two of eight, but he stayed within himself offensively and made seven of 15 shots. Rozier has averaged 23.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists in his last four games, and even with Saturday's sub-par effort from beyond the arc, he has still made 18 of 34 from deep in that stretch. He has been a matchup problem throughout this series for Philadelphia and is shooting 54.1 percent (34 for 64) overall in those last four games.

Low-cost option: George Hill, Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors

Hill has quietly made solid contributions in the last two wins, reaching double figures in both, and had 12 points and two assists while hitting a pair of 3-pointers in Game 3. He is not the scorer nor distributor Lowry and Rozier are, but if you want maximum flexibility in trying to build a lineup with two stars, Hill is a safe option in a utility slot or at point guard.