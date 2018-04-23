FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 4/23/18

PG - Ricky Rubio, Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Rubio has been having an ﻿absolutely sensational series against the Thunder. His line of 20 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and two steals has been Russell Westbrook-esque. Chances are he has to cool off at some point. But still, he has every bit the upside of a Westbrook or even a Chris Paul and a much-reduced price, so he’s definitely worth riding at least for one more game.

SG - Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets

After two ugly games to start the postseason, Jimmy Butler finally transformed back into Jimmy B. Buckets in Game 3. The Minnesota star had a typically strong line of 28 points, seven rebounds, and five assists to lead the Wolves to a huge win. With all due respect to Donovan Mitchell, Butler’s fantasy upside is a tad higher than the rookie, who has been having a remarkable postseason himself. Now that he’s ended his slump, Butler has the ability to reach that next level in Game 4.

SF - Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets

Wiggins has surprisingly been the Timberwolves’ most reliable fantasy player in these playoffs thus far. He had 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two stocks (steals and blocks) in Game 3, and has now had back-to-back games of two stocks. With Paul George not quite living up to his high price tag, Trevor Ariza struggling, and Joe Ingles a bit inconsistent, Wiggins might be the safest pick at the small forward position tonight.

PF - Carmelo Anthony, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz

Say what you will about Anthony, but he’s been a consistent fantasy performer for the Thunder in these playoffs. He’s not shooting the ball well, but he’s still averaging 15 points, seven boards, and surprisingly, over two steals. With Derrick Favors unlikely to explode like he did in Game 2, Melo figures to be the best PF available in tonight’s slate by a significant margin.

C - Clint Capela, Houston Rockets

There’s a legitimate argument to be made as to whether Capela, Karl-Anthony Towns, or Rudy Gobert is the best choice for center. Gobert has been the most consistent, while Towns has the most upside if he finally plays up to his capabilities. But despite his underwhelming numbers in the last two games, Capela offers a lot of upside himself. (See: his 24-point, 12-rebound, three-block Game 1.) His price has dropped a bit due to those two down games, so he has the potential to provide even more value.

