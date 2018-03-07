FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 3/7/18

PG-Kris Dunn, Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies

Dunn was a pretty big dud against the Celtics as he had just seven points, four rebounds, and four assists. However, Dunn has shown a knack for bouncing back from bad games since returning from the break, and he’ll have another strong matchup to do that as he takes on the Memphis Grizzlies. The poor Grizz are being forced to start Kobi Simmons at point guard given their backcourt injuries and were recently burned for 23 points by the decrepit Tony Parker. With that matchup coupled with his pretty cheap price, Dunn has the potential to provide a lot of value.

Also consider: D.J. Augustin, Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers

Speaking of value, Augustin is a risky but potentially high upside pick at point guard. Although he didn’t do so well against the Jazz, which is obviously a tough matchup, he has reached 5x value in three of the previous four games. He should like his chances of doing so again as he faces a fast-paced Lakers team.

SG-Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic

Caldwell-Pope continued to make the most out of all the minutes he’s getting to play with the injuries to Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart. He played over 40 minutes for the second game in a row against the Blazers and delivered with a solid line of 16 points, nine rebounds, and two steals. The thought of him getting all that playing time against a Magic team that’s been coughing up big fantasy games to opposing wings should be incredibly appealing.

Also consider: Ben McLemore, Memphis Grizzlies @ Chicago Bulls

McLemore missed out on Memphis’ last game against the Spurs due to personal reasons. But it seems he’s set to return to the Grizzlies lineup, which needs all the scoring it can get with the injuries to Tyreke Evans and Andrew Harrison. McLemore did just that in his most recent game against the Magic as he went for 20 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. That type of stat line is once again within reach as he faces a tank-tastic Bulls team that’s not super interested in winning games.

SF-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets

It’s basically a toss-up between LeBron and Giannis, who are far and away the best options in a limited small forward field tonight. The slight edge goes to the Greek Freak since he’s the slightly cheaper option and he gets to face a Rockets team on the second night of a back-to-back. In Giannis’ first meeting with the Rockets, he had a perfectly fine line of 29 points, nine boards, five assists, and four steals.

Also consider: Trevor Ariza, Houston Rockets @ Milwaukee Bucks

The Rockets must be glad to have Ariza back. The veteran has been particularly instrumental in their two big wins over the Celtics and Bucks to start the month. He’s averaging 18.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 steals in those wins. Being on the second night of a back-to-back is obviously a bit of a concern, but the Bucks’ wing defense has been spotty enough lately that Ariza could still put together a highly productive night.

PF-Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic @ Los Angeles Lakers

Gordon has looked pretty solid since returning from a lengthy layoff. Apart from his first game back against the Knicks and his most recent game against a tough Jazz defense, he’s been right around 5x value in just about every game. His ceiling should rise just that little bit higher with his matchup against a fast-paced Lakers team which has had its share of problems against opposing power forwards.

Also consider: Zach Randolph, Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans

The Kings’ power forward situation has been a mystery of late. Randolph has sat out some games, which has given Labissiere the opportunity to start. However, the young big man is questionable to play against the Pelicans due to a sore right knee. If Z-Bo does play in his stead, he’d be well worth the start given how he’s smoked the Pelicans this season. He’s averaging 23.7 points and 11.3 rebounds in three meetings against them.

C-Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies @ Chicago Bulls

To Gasol’s credit, he’s not just lying down and letting this disastrous season end. He’s still trying and producing strong numbers as a result, averaging 21 points, ten boards, five assists, a block, and a steal over his last four games. Robin Lopez is set to return for the Bulls, but Gasol should still have the better of him and the subpar Chicago defense.

Also consider: Clint Capela, Houston Rockets @ Milwaukee Bucks

Capela had an unusually ineffective night last night as he finished with just ten points, three rebounds, and two blocks. Luckily, the Rockets still beat OKC, but Capela will likely look to bounce back immediately against the Bucks tonight. Milwaukee have had a lot of struggles against opposing big men this season, which should help Capela get back on track.

