FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 3/26/18

PG - Terry Rozier, Boston Celtics @ Phoenix Suns

Rozier appears to have recognized the gravity of Boston's situation with Kyrie Irving likely being shut down until the start of the playoffs and responded with a stellar effort at Sacramento, recording career highs of 33 points, eight 3-pointers and five steals while shooting 12 of 16 overall and adding five rebounds and three assists.

He gets another favorable matchup in Phoenix, who will likely be without top guard Devin Booker, and has averaged 19.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists in six games since Irving was sidelined. Rozier has shot better from 3-point range (42.9 percent) than overall and also has averaged 1.8 steals in those contests.

Also consider: Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks

While Walker has averaged just 13.3 points in the first three meetings between the teams this season, he has scored at least 24 points in his last four games, highlighted by his 46-point outburst at Memphis on Thursday night. Walker has averaged 29.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 16 for 36 from 3-point range in those contests.

Low-cost option: Trey Burke, New York Knicks @ Charlotte Hornets

If Walker's numbers versus the Knicks scare you off and you want to save money, taking his opposite number in Burke might not be a bad option. He's coming off a 19-point effort against Washington in his first start of the season and has averaged 14.4 points and 4.5 assists in 15 games since the All-Star break, shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from 3-point range. Burke also had 14 points and five assists in a win over Charlotte nine days ago.﻿