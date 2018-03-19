FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 3/19/18

PG - Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets

While Simmons was denied a third consecutive triple-double by a measly two rebounds, he did extend his streak of having at least ten points, five assists and five rebounds to 11 games in Friday night's win. The frontrunner for NBA Rookie of the Year has averaged 13.9 points, 9.5 assists and 8.1 rebounds in that span while shooting 55.0 percent.

He has tormented the Hornets twice this month, totaling 31 points, 20 assists and 16 rebounds while making 14 of 19 shots. Simmons had 16 points and 13 assists on March 6, making eight of nine from the floor.

Also consider: Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee Bucks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

In a choice between the Bucks point guard and Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, the swing vote is the fact this game means far more to Milwaukee than it does to Brooklyn. Also, Bledsoe's distribution has picked up of late as he is averaging 7.5 assists in his last four games to go with 15.0 points per game. Bledsoe's lone game against Cleveland since joining the Bucks was a solid one, and featured 26 points on ten-of-16 shooting, including two 3-pointers.﻿