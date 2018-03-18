header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

NBA 2K

18 Mar 2018

FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 3/18/18

FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 3/18/18

It is a light Sunday schedule with four games on tap, so let's root around and find a starting five for your Daily Fantasy purposes.

Jump To
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy