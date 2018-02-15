FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 2/15/18

(Photo credit: J.smith)

PG – Jeff Teague, Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers

Teague just had quite an impressive week fantasy-wise. He recorded 35 or more fantasy points per FanDuel in three of his last four games, which includes a stellar 25-point, five-rebound, eight-assist effort against the Houston Rockets. Teague has struggled with consistency for most of the season, but his matchup against a Lakers team that got lit up by the Pelicans on the first night of a back-to-back will be far and away the best out of any point guard tonight.

SG – Gary Harris, Denver Nuggets @ Milwaukee Bucks

Harris hasn’t had particularly noteworthy performances over his last three games. He’s averaging a mere 12 points and two rebounds during that span. But even with his recent dip, he’s still averaging 18 points over his last ten games and remains capable of being the best shooting guard option on tonight’s limited slate.

SF – Brandon Ingram, Los Angeles Lakers @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Ingram is making it a habit to drop lines like the 21 points and five assists he had last night against the Pelicans. Those are just about his averages over the last five games as he’s been able to string together some consistent performances. He’ll obviously struggle to reach the level of the high-priced players in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler during tonight’s slate, but for his price, Ingram can still deliver decent value.

PF – Trey Lyles, Denver Nuggets @ Milwaukee Bucks

It’s slim pickings at the power forward position, so why not roll the dice with Lyles. The Nuggets forward has cooled off a bit since going on a blistering run for the last two months. However, he’s still had a couple of strong outings against the Warriors and Rockets in February, and has enough upside to exceed his price tag.

C – Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers

There’s a good chance either Towns or Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic will end up being the night’s big fantasy player. But Towns has the significantly more advantageous matchup with the Lakers, who are on the second night of a back-to-back and just got smoked by Anthony Davis and the Pelicans. After coming up with a monster performance against the Rockets, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if KAT is able to challenge Davis’ otherworldly numbers tonight.

What are your thoughts on tonight’s fantasy insights? Share them in the comments below!