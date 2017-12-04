NBA 2K 04 Dec 2017 FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 12/4/17 With the Knicks significantly shorthanded, Enes Kanter and another teammate make up two of tonight's list of five players to pick up on NBA DFS. Jump To PG - Jrue Holiday, New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors SG - Courtney Lee, New York Knicks @ Indiana Pacers SF - Jonathon Simmons, Orlando Magic @ Charlotte Hornets PF - Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns C - Enes Kanter, New York Knicks @ Indiana Pacers PG - Jrue Holiday, New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors SG - Courtney Lee, New York Knicks @ Indiana PacersSF - Jonathon Simmons, Orlando Magic @ Charlotte HornetsPF - Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix SunsC - Enes Kanter, New York Knicks @ Indiana Pacers