12 Dec 2017

FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 12/12/17

FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 12/12/17

Dennis Schroder leads tonight's list of top NBA DFS plays as he looks to score another big game against the Cavs.

PG - Dennis Schroder, Atlanta Hawks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

SG - Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns

SF - Will Barton, Denver Nuggets @ Detroit Pistons

PF - Zach Randolph, Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns

C - Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets

