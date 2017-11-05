FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 11/5/17

PG - Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics @ Orlando Magic

Kyrie Irving is slowly but surely finding his footing with the Celtics. After putting up a string of 24-point outings, he had himself a season-high 25 points in the Celtics’ come-from-behind win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He also added five rebounds, six assists, three threes, two steals, and a block in a complete fantasy performance.

Kyrie is now averaging nearly 24 points and 5.4 assists over his last five games. He has yet to explode for a trademark Kyrie Irving scoring performance this season, but with his continued improvement, that game could yet come against the fast-paced Orlando Magic tonight.

SG - Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers @ New York Knicks

Victor Oladipo showed that the return of Myles Turner won’t necessarily slow down his stellar production early on this season. He put up 31 points, five boards, and seven assists in a losing effort against the fast-paced Philadelphia 76ers upon Turner's season debut.

Dipo is now averaging 24.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.7 threes, 1.4 steals this season, and will face another advantageous opponent tonight in the New York Knicks, who are giving up the third-most fantasy points to opposing shooting guards over the last five games.

SF - Taurean Prince, Atlanta Hawks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

It’s perhaps time to take Taurean Prince seriously. The second-year Hawks forward has been one of the most consistent players for the offensively challenged Hawks. He’s now scored at least 16 points in each of his last four games and is averaging two threes and close to two steals over his last five.

Prince still hasn’t been able to produce consistently efficient performances just yet, but his chances of having one against a suspect Cavs defense which remains shaky against opposing wings gives him a lot of upside.

PF - Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies

Is the Kyle Kuzma era upon us? The rookie got his first career start in place of the injured Larry Nance Jr. against the Brooklyn Nets, and he took full advantage of it as he poured in 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting 13 rebounds.

Those numbers aren’t much of a shock considering how effective Kuzma has been this season. He’s averaging 15.7 points on 56 percent shooting with 5.7 rebounds in 28 minutes per game. Even though the Grizzlies aren’t the most advantageous matchup, Kuzma’s increased playing time should be enough for him to keep putting up numbers that’ll make him a valuable play on DFS.

C - Al Horford, Boston Celtics @ Orlando Magic

Al Horford continues to impress. The All-Star big man had 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 4-of-4 from beyond the arc, with eight rebounds and four assists. He’s now averaging 16 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, while shooting 64 percent from the floor over his last five games.

With the Celtics big man such a big part of Boston's early season success, he should be another beneficiary of the increased possessions in their game against the fast-paced Magic tonight.

