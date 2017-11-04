FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 11/4/17

PG - Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors @ Denver Nuggets

Stephen Curry continues to put together some consistently strong performances. He had another 21 points last time out against the San Antonio Spurs, keeping up his streak of putting up 20 or more points in all nine games this season. He also added eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three threes to deliver another nice game fantasy-wise.

Curry will have a good opportunity to produce once again tonight against a Denver Nuggets defense which remains shaky, especially against backcourt players. The Nuggets are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing point guards over the last five games, making Curry a reliable source of points.

SG - Tyreke Evans, Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Clippers

Mike Conley’s status for the Grizzlies game against the Clippers remains uncertain due to an Achilles issue. If Conley does miss out, sixth man Tyreke Evans is set to be the main beneficiary once again. Evans had a huge game without Conley against the Magic as he put up 32 points, with four assists, four threes, and two steals.

Evans has been unbelievable coming off the bench for the Grizzlies, especially over the last few games. He’s averaging 21 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 three-pointers in his last four games. He’s a bit of a risky play, but the reward could be worth it considering his relatively cheap price.

SF - Harrison Barnes, Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves

After back-to-back down performances, Harrison Barnes bounced back with a season-high 26 points and six rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans. Barnes is basically one of the Mavs’ few dependable offensive options right now, and he will continue to be tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Reliable small forward options are few and far between in tonight’s slate, and with Barnes’ reasonable price, he has a good chance to deliver some decent value.

PF - Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans @ Chicago Bulls

DeMarcus Cousins went wild once again with a 20-20 game against the Dallas Mavericks last night, but Anthony Davis was no slouch, either. He had 30 points and 13 rebounds with three blocks in 40 minutes.

While Davis hasn’t quite reached the heights Boogie has statistically this season, he’s basically a lock for 55-60 points every time he steps onto the court. He should have his way schooling the over-matched rookie Lauri Markkanen en route to another impressive night.

C - Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors

Out of all the excellent center options on show tonight, Jokic could provide the highest value. He’s topped 50 fantasy points in FanDuel in each of the last two games, and most recently came up with 19 points, 14 rebounds, and four steals against the Miami Heat.

Jokic is averaging 19 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists over his last five games, which are more like the numbers he had from December onwards last season. With the Warriors’ propensity firstly to take it easy on defense, especially this season and secondly to get pushed around in the paint, Jokic should have a lot of upside to continue his strong production tonight.

