NBA 2K 27 Nov 2017 FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 11/27/17 With the Warriors potentially shorthanded, Klay Thompson could be asked to put up another huge night at home against the Kings. Jump To PG - Jarrett Jack, New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers SG - Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings SF - DeMarre Carroll, Brooklyn Nets @ Houston Rockets PF - LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks C - Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic @ Indiana Pacers