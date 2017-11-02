FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 11/2/17

PG - Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors @ San Antonio Spurs

Stephen Curry has quietly had a very strong fantasy season. He’s putting up 28 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 4 3-pointers per game. Apart from his slightly disappointing season opener against the Houston Rockets, he has not had a dud fantasy performance.

In fact, Curry’s coming off his best fantasy showing of the season with 31-5-6, 2 steals, a block, and 7 3-pointers in the Warriors’ statement blowout win over the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Spurs may not seem like the most advantageous fantasy matchup, Curry offers perhaps the greatest stability among all the stars on show on Thursday.

SG - Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors @ San Antonio Spurs

Curry’s Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, should also be in strong consideration to start tonight. While C. J. McCollum is obviously the other high-profile shooting guard in the running, Thompson is significantly cheaper but provides comparable upside.

Don’t be completely spooked by that matchup with the Spurs, either. San Antonio have coughed up some big fantasy nights to guards like Evan Fournier, Victor Oladipo, and Jaylen Brown during their recent three-game losing skid, and Thompson has every bit the talent to have a similarly productive night.

SF - Brandon Ingram, Los Angeles Lakers @ Portland Trail Blazers

Ingram has started to turn a corner fantasy-wise. He has topped 30 fantasy points in three of his last four games, far exceeding his value relative to price on DFS. He had arguably his most complete game of the year with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, and a block in the Lakers’ win over the Detroit Pistons.

That’s Ingram’s second straight game with four steals and a block, which has done wonders to his fantasy output. Obviously, it’s hard to hope for those sorts of numbers from Ingram on a consistent basis. However, it should still be fair to expect another productive game from Ingram, who will face a Blazers team which has given up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing small forwards over their last five games.

PF - Julius Randle, Los Angeles Lakers @ Portland Trail Blazers

Randle may be playing significantly fewer minutes in his new bench role this season, but that hasn’t stopped him from putting up some impressive fantasy performances. He had 17 points and 7 rebounds in just 17 minutes last time out against the Pistons, which marks the third time in four games that he’s reached 30 fantasy points. Again, it’s impressive given his price range, not to mention his limited playing time.

Those strong performances should start to earn Randle some more minutes eventually, and that may start in tonight’s matchup against the Blazers. Randle remains a bit of a gamble due to that uncertain playing time, but with his price and recent production, he’s still one worth making.

C - Jusuf Nurkic, Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers

After a slow start, Jusuf Nurkic just put up his best performance of the season in last night’s loss to the Utah Jazz. The Bosnian Beast went for 19 points and 11 rebounds with 3 blocks in a season-high 35 minutes.

While the Lakers have not quite been as disastrous against opposing centers as they were last season, Nurkic should still be worth spending on simply because of the lack of top-line options at the center spot tonight.

