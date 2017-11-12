FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 11/12/17

PG - Terry Rozier, Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors

With Kyrie Irving likely sidelined for tonight's matchup against the Toronto Raptors following a minor facial fracture, Terry Rozier stands to be the main beneficiary. The third-year guard took advantage of that opportunity almost immediately with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two 3-pointers against the Charlotte Hornets. That’s Rozier’s second game of at least 14 points, seven boards, and two 3s as he has slowly established himself in this Celtics rotation this year.

Even though the Toronto Raptors aren’t the most obviously advantageous matchup for point guards, Rozier’s likely to get the playing time needed to produce numbers that’ll be fairly valuable given his modest price.

SG - James Harden, Houston Rockets @ Indiana Pacers

Who cares if it’s the second night of a back-to-back? James Harden doesn’t care and neither should you. The Bearded One dropped another remarkable line last night against the Memphis Grizzlies with 38 points, eight assists, and six 3-pointers. That’s now three straight games of 35 or more points for Harden and five straight games of six or more 3-pointers. Unbelievable stuff.

Of course, there’s the risk that Harden finally cools off after such a scorching hot streak. However, you’d probably be better off taking that risk against the Indiana Pacers, who play at the pace Harden and the Rockets thrive in.

SF - Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors

Tatum will have even more responsibility placed on his young shoulders tonight as he’s likely to take on an increased role in the Celtics’ offense without Irving. Tatum had 16 points in 31 minutes against the Hornets, showing little signs of the ankle injury which shortened his playing time the previous game against the Lakers.

There isn’t an overwhelming amount of great small forward options available tonight, which is why Tatum should warrant strong consideration to start.

PF - Ryan Anderson, Houston Rockets @ Indiana Pacers

Anderson’s last few games haven’t made for great fantasy production. The veteran big man is averaging a mere 8.5 points over his last four games, although clearly the Rockets haven’t missed his lack of scoring during their current five-game win streak.

However, Anderson is still capable of the occasional big game, and one could be coming as he faces off the with Indiana Pacers, also known as the most generous team to opposing power forwards. The Pacers are giving up the most fantasy points to 4s this season and it’s not even close.

That matchup, coupled with the fact that there just aren’t any more impressive options at power forward tonight, makes rolling the dice on Ryan Anderson the way to go.

C - Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat

If you’re willing to spend on the closest thing to a sure thing tonight, Andre Drummond’s the way to go. Dre’s been on an unbelievable tear of late, averaging 17.5 points, 18.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks over his first four games in November. He’s coming off back-to-back 20-rebound games and was actually one short of making it three in a row!

Detroit’s matchup against the Miami Heat tonight isn’t the most appealing, but it hardly seems to matter these days for Drummond. Chances are he still finds a way to get those impressive numbers up.

What do you think of these picks? Let us know in the comments below!