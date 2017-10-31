FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 10/31/17

PG - Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder @ Milwaukee Bucks

It’s a toss-up between Russell Westbrook and Giannis Antetokounmpo as to who will be the top point-scorer in this limited four-game slate, and with all due respect to the Greek Freak, Russ might be the way to go tonight.

Westbrook was still able to put up a 50-fantasy point performance in 28 minutes last time out as the Thunder blew out the Chicago Bulls, which tells you just how quickly he’s able to rack up those numbers. He should be able to put up some comparably impressive numbers in what should be a more competitive matchup against the Bucks.

SG - Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns @ Brooklyn Nets

After a somewhat disappointing start to the season fantasy wise, Devin Booker finally broke out with 34 points (11-17 FG, 4-7 3-PT FG), six rebounds and six assists in a losing effort against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Booker’s price will likely rise after that performance, but he could still provide decent value as he faces the fast-paced Brooklyn Nets tonight. It’ll be an up-and-down battle between two of the fastest teams in the league, and the streaky Booker will have all the opportunities he needs to put together another impressive stat line.

SF - Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons @ Los Angeles Lakers

Tobias Harris has cooled off a bit after a blindingly hot start. He was limited with foul trouble in the Pistons’ win against the Los Angeles Clippers, and was just 6-of-18 shooting against the Golden State Warriors. Still, those performances shouldn’t dissuade you from trusting Harris, who is averaging 20.9 points on 50 percent shooting this season despite those two off-nights.

Harris will have the perfect opportunity to pick up right where he left off against the Lakers. Not only do the Lakers play with the fast pace to give Harris enough possessions to work with, but their defense also continues to have problems defending along the frontcourt.

PF - Marquese Chriss, Phoenix Suns @ Brooklyn Nets

With a dearth of reliable power forward options available tonight, might as well swing for the fences and go for a high-risk, high-reward option like Marquese Chriss. The second-year Suns forward has been very quiet in his last two games against competent competition in the Jazz and the Blazers.

But Chriss showed just what his ceiling could be against the Sacramento Kings, which was the first game he was put back into the starting lineup. He put up 19 points, five boards, three blocks, and two threes in that game, which might not sound like much, but those numbers are great value given his price.

Chriss should be right at home in a run-and-gun game which is what the Suns-Nets matchup figures to be and could end up with a surprisingly productive night.

C - Willie Cauley-Stein, Sacramento Kings @ Indiana Pacers

The Pacers could potentially be shorthanded along the frontcourt against the Kings tonight. Not only is star center Myles Turner still not back from a concussion, but Domas Sabonis is a doubt to play due to illness. If Sabonis does miss out, the Pacers could be forced to turn to Al Jefferson to play significant minutes, which is bad news for them but good news for Willie Cauley-Stein.

WCS has remained hit-and-miss in Year 3, and has cooled off significantly after starting the season out with back-to-back double-doubles. But despite his maddening inconsistency, his potential matchup against Big Al, who can barely run up and own the court anymore, should give Cauley-Stein a lot of upside for tonight.

