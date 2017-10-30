FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 10/30/17

PG - Goran Dragic, Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Goran Dragic has been fine fantasy basketball wise. He’s averaging 20 points on 50 percent shooting with 3.6 rebounds and four assists per game, but while he’s been consistent, he hasn’t been able to break through with a big game just yet. That could change tonight as the Heat face the Minnesota Timberwolves, otherwise known as the team with the worst point guard defense in the league at the moment.

Opposing point guards are scoring 28.3 points per game against them this season, and while two of their six games have come against Russell Westbrook, they’ve also coughed up huge fantasy games to Darren Collison and Ricky Rubio. Dragic is every bit as good as those point guards, and should be a decent low-risk, high-reward sort of pick.

SG - Austin Rivers, Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors

Apparently, even a dislocated finger couldn’t stop Austin Rivers’ recent hot streak. The Clippers guard hit 6-of-8 from long range in LA’s loss to the Detroit Pistons, as he finished with 20 points, four boards, and four steals. Rivers has scored at least 16 points in each of his last three games, shooting 50 percent from the floor and hitting 11 threes during that span.

Rivers’ other stats are a bit hit-or-miss, but he’ll have a good shot at providing enough value through his scoring against a Warriors team that remains highly questionable defensively. The Dubs will also be on the second night of a back-to-back, which should help Rivers’ chances of going off for another 20-point game.

SF - Harrison Barnes, Dallas Mavericks @ Utah Jazz

After a slow start, Harrison Barnes appears to be rediscovering his stroke. He’s now topped 20 points in each of his last two games, and went off for seven threes last time out against the Philadelphia 76ers. As by far the team’s most reliable offensive option, Barnes will have every opportunity to put up similar numbers tonight against the Utah Jazz.

Utah may not seem like a terrific matchup for fantasy purposes, but Barnes likes to play against them. He averaged 21.3 points on 49 percent shooting in four meetings against the Jazz last season, his highest scoring average against any team he faced four times.

PF - Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic

You can’t seem to go wrong with either Anthony Davis or DeMarcus Cousins these days, with both stars consistently putting up monster numbers. The Brow returned from his one-game absence and put up 30 points and 14 rebounds against a hopeless Cavs team.

Davis now faces a Magic team that’s giving up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing power forwards this season. With Orlando’s new strategy of pushing the pace on offense, Davis should have even more chances to rack up the already insane numbers he’s been producing in the early going.

C - Clint Capela, Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid might be a bit limited for tonight’s matchup with the Rockets due to a bruised hand. If The Process is indeed slowed by that injury, it’ll be even more good news for Houston big man Clint Capela, who outstaged Embiid in their matchup last week. Capela had a huge night with 16 points, 20 boards, and four blocks for the Rockets.

It’s probably too much to expect another game of that magnitude from Capela, but he still has strong 40-point potential against a Sixers team that’s giving up the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing centers.

Which players are you considering for your NBA DFS lineup tonight? Share in the comments below!