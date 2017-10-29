FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 10/29/17

PG - Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs @ Indiana Pacers

Dejounte Murray is admittedly a bit of a shot in the dark, especially since he’s scored just seven points on 2-of-15 shooting over his last two games. But when Murray’s been on this season, he’s been very good. He’s had two separate games of 16 or more points, not to mention two games of double-digit rebounds as well as a pair of six-assist performances.

Murray goes up against an Indiana Pacers team that is giving up the second most fantasy points to opposing point guards exactly because those guards pile up big rebounding and assist numbers on them. With Murray’s superior size to Pacers point guard Darren Collison (6’5” to 6’0”), there’s an outside chance Murray bounces back and has himself another great fantasy night that exceeds his value.

SG - Jeremy Lamb, Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic

Jeremy Lamb has been one of the surprise packages of the season thus far. He’s been given the opportunity to start with the injury to Nicolas Batum, and he’s taken it with both hands. He hasn’t scored fewer than 15 points in any game all season, and also recently started contributing threes, blocks, and steals.

Lamb had a terrific 20-point game against the fast-paced Houston Rockets and will be up against yet another fast-paced team in the surprising Orlando Magic. Lamb may not score 20 points in back-to-back games, but he’ll have a handful of extra possessions to grab some more rebounds or rack up some other stats against the Magic en route to another productive fantasy night.

SF - Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons

As good as Giannis Antetokounmpo is, you’ve got to imagine that he slows down a bit at some point. And if you’re unwilling to pay a premium on a potentially declining Greek Freak, Kevin Durant is a more than suitable alternative. The Warriors star has been arguably the most consistent player for the defending champs, who have been unable to string together a complete game.

Durant, though, has been assembling terrific stat lines, averaging 26 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.3 threes, and 2.8 blocks. With the Warriors’ tendency to keep teams in games instead of blowing them out this season, Durant’s minutes - and his numbers - figure to remain high.

PF - LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs @ Indiana Pacers

Speaking of consistency, LaMarcus Aldridge has been the picture of it this season, more than justifying the big contract extension the Spurs handed him. LMA is averaging 25.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Even in the Spurs’ surprising blowout loss at the hands of the Magic, Aldridge was still able to rack up 24 and 11 in just 30 minutes of work before being shut down for the night.

Aside from point guards, the Pacers have been pretty abject at stopping power forwards. They are giving up the most fantasy points to opposing fours by a wide margin. Aldridge doesn’t need any more help given how great he’s been playing, but you probably do, so start the Spurs star tonight.

C - Dwight Howard, Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic

Is Superman back? It’s quickly starting to look that way. Dwight Howard has been a beast in Charlotte, starting the season averaging 14.4 points, 17.6 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks through five games. That includes impressive performances against two of his old teams, the Hawks (20 points, 15 boards) and the Rockets (19 points, 16 boards).

Now come Dwight’s original former team, the Magic. That Orlando have pushed the pace offensively will be great news for Dwight, who will have a greater chance of gobbling up rebounds in this matchup and ending up with another monstrous double-double.

