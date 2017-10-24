FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 10/24/17

PG - Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Kyrie Irving has had a fairly underwhelming start to his Boston Celtics career. The star point guard is averaging just 20 points per game, but more concerningly, he’s shooting just 37 percent from the floor. To his credit, he’s still contributing 4.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.7 steals per game.

This unusual cold streak has to end sometime for Kyrie, though, and what better opponent to end it against than his hometown team, the New York Knicks? Irving historically has big games when he faces the Knicks, and he’ll have a great opportunity to do so again given the Knicks’ subpar point guard options.

﻿SG - C. J. McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

﻿C. J. McCollum has returned with a vengeance from his one-game suspension in the season opener. The Blazers shooting guard is averaging 27 points through his first two games of the campaign while shooting 58 percent from the floor and 60 percent from beyond the arc.

McCollum should be able to keep his hot streak going against a Pelicans team that has already given up three 20-point games to shooting guards this season (Klay Thompson, Jordan Clarkson, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope).

SF - Evan Fournier, Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets

Evan Fournier is having a strong start to the season. The Magic wing is still averaging 19.3 points through three games despite being limited to just 13 points in his previous outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It wasn’t because he played poorly though. The Magic just unexpectedly blew the Cavs out and Fournier was limited to just 27 minutes. During that time he still found time to fill the stat sheet with four assists, two blocks, and three three-pointers.

Fournier similarly stuffed the stat sheet in his most recent meeting against the Brooklyn Nets. He had 22-9-5 with a couple of steals and a pair of three-pointers in a losing effort. It may be too much to expect another nine-rebound outing from the Frenchman, but with all the crazy numbers Nets games are producing due to their breakneck pace, he should still be able to rack up a fine fantasy line.

PF - Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics

Porzingis is doing just about everything you’d expect a star to do. The Knicks’ franchise player put up incredible numbers through his first two games of the year, topping 30 points on both occasions and averaging 8.5 rebounds, a block, and 2.5 3-pointers. Unfortunately, he just doesn’t have enough help on this Knicks team.

But while that lack of support is bad from a team success standpoint, it’s done wonders to Porzingis’ fantasy value. He’ll have another highly advantageous matchup against the Boston Celtics tonight. The 7’3” Porzingis will simply be towering over the Celtics’ frontcourt players, which should see him dominate in the paint en route to another big game.

C - Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets

After a disappointing season in 2016/17, Nikola Vucevic looks like he’s back to being that consistent double-double machine for the Magic this season. He didn’t quite make it three-straight double-doubles against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he still had 23 points on 11-of-16 shooting along with seven boards, five assists, and three blocks.

Vooch is now putting up 27.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game on the year, numbers that were inflated by his remarkable 41-point, 12-board, six three-pointer performance against the Nets just last week. With the insane pace the Nets play coupled by their sheer inability to defend bigs, there’s no good reason not to turn to Vucevic for yet another magical fantasy night.

