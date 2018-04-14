NBA 2K 14 Apr 2018 2018 NBA Playoffs Bold Predictions Four bold predictions for the the 2018 NBA playoffs. Who will win the Championship? Who will get upset and more. Jump To Utah Jazz will upset the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round The Philadelphia 76ers will make the Eastern Conference Finals The Toronto Raptors will make the NBA Finals Houston Rockets will win the NBA Championship Utah Jazz will upset the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first roundThe Philadelphia 76ers will make the Eastern Conference FinalsThe Toronto Raptors will make the NBA FinalsHouston Rockets will win the NBA Championship