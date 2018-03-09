header decal
09 Mar 2018

2017/18 NBA MVP: Top 5 candidates (podcast)

2017/18 NBA MVP: Top 5 candidates (podcast)

The statistical beast? The best player on the winningest team? Or the most imposing force in the league? The NBA's MVP award - and debate - is always hotly contested.

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

The argument about the league's MVP has always been one of the most vexed amongst fans and pundits alike. In our latest podcast, we dive in and give y﻿ou our own in-depth analysis on who would be crowned this year's MVP if the season ended now.

Have a listen to our podcast and give your take on the MVP in the comments below!

