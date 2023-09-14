Mortal Kombat 1 Preload Guide For Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Switch

Mortal Kombat 1 is just around the corner, and fans can now preload the game to get ahead of the curve on release day. This highly anticipated new instalment in the legendary fighting game franchise promises to redefine the series, introducing a new fighting system, game modes, and jaw-dropping Fatalities that have the entire fighting game community buzzing with excitement.

For those who can’t wait, you’re in luck! Mortal Kombat 1’s early access will give you a 5-day headstart to test out all the exciting content that NetherRealm has in store for the official release. But be sure that you have the right system requirements!

And for those patiently awaiting the game's release on 19 September, you can avoid the gruelling load times by following our guide on preloading Mortal Kombat 1 here!

Preload Mortal Kombat 1 on PS5

For PS5, pre-loads are now available for Premium and Standard Editions. To get a head start on Mortal Kombat 1 on your PS5, follow these simple steps:

Head over to the PlayStation Store and search for “Mortal Kombat 1” Click on the white countdown button On the "Pre-Ordered Game" page, tick “Mortal Kombat 1” to start the auto-download process

Preload Mortal Kombat 1 on Xbox Series

On Xbox Series, pre-loads are now available for the Premium edition. The Standard Edition will be available for pre-load on 17 September. To preload Mortal Kombat 1 on your Xbox, follow these steps:

Go to My Library and select “Mortal Kombat 1” Click on the Pre-install button to start the preload

Preload Mortal Kombat 1 on PC

Pre-loads are now available on Steam for the Premium and Standard Editions. Please note that there is no option for preloading on the Epic Games Store. To preload Mortal Kombat 1 on your PC, follow these steps:

Open your Steam library and locate "Mortal Kombat 1" Click on the “Preload” button

Preload Mortal Kombat 1 on Nintendo Switch

Preloads are now available for both the Premium and Standard editions. Here's how to do it on Nintendo Switch:

Locate your “Mortal Kombat 1” on the official Nintendo website or on your system's Nintendo eShop

Select "Pre-purchase" and follow the on-screen steps to make your purchase

The game will be pre-loaded to your system at the time of your order and you'll be able to start playing it after downloading a small update, beginning on the game's release date

click to enlarge Credit: NetherRealm Studios

That’s everything you need to know about pre-loading Mortal Kombat 1 ahead of its official launch day on 19 September 2023.

