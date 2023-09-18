Mortal Kombat 1 COUNTDOWN: Release date and start time

The time for battle is nigh! NetherRealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 1, the highly anticipated twelfth instalment in the legendary fighting game franchise, is about to launch worldwide.

Mortal Kombat 1 promises to redefine the series with a dramatic timeline reboot, a new Kameo system, new game modes, and jaw-dropping Fatalities that have the entire fighting game community buzzing with excitement.

While the Mortal Kombat early access has already begun, fans who have purchased the Standard Edition of the game have the global release date to look forward to. To be one of the first to step onto the battlefield, find out how to pre-load the game and mark your calendars with our Mortal Kombat 1 release date countdown here!

Mortal Kombat 1 countdown

On its global release date of 19 September, the reborn Moral Kombat Universe will open its doors to the world on PC through Steam or Epic Games, as well as the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Mortal Kombat 1 COUNTDOWN! Loading...

The countdown is the same globally. Here’s what it entails for your time zones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Zone (PT) 18 September 9pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) 19 September 12am British Summer Time (BST) 19 September 5am Central European Summertime (CEST) 19 September 6am Indian Standard Time (IST) 19 September 9:30am Central Standard Time (CST) 19 September 11pm Korea Standard Time (KST) Japan Standard Time (JST) 19 September 1pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 19 September 2pm

How to play Mortal Kombat 1 early

Looking to get ahead of the curve? For those who can’t wait, you’re in luck! Mortal Kombat 1’s early access will give you a headstart to test out all the exciting content that NetherRealm has in store for the official release.

The exclusive five-day early-access period for Mortal Kombat 1 has started on 14 September 2023 at 6pm UK time, which is 10am PDT/12pm CDT/ 1pm EDT.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: NetherRealm Studios

To gain access to Mortal Kombat 1's exclusive pre-launch early access, players must first purchase either the Mortal Kombat 1: Premium Edition or the Mortal Kombat 1: Kollector's Edition.

Unfortunately, the luxurious Mortal Kombat 1: Kollector’s Edition sold out quite quickly after its launch. If you missed the chance to obtain the Kollector’s Edition, you can grab the Premium Edition now on Steam, Xbox, Nintendo, or PlayStation stores.

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition bonuses

Loading...

Alongside the five-day early access, The Mortal Kombat 1: Premium Edition includes the Kombat Pack, which grants you access to six new playable characters, five new Kameo characters, and an exclusive Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: NetherRealms Studios

The Premium Edition also includes 1,250 Dragon Krystals, the in-game currency that can be used to purchase in-game cosmetics. Players who pre-order the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition will also get a free copy of the playable character Shang Tsung.

Interested in learning more about Mortal Kombat 1? We’ve got you covered. Get to know all the confirmed characters coming to MK1, find out which popular actress lent their voice and likeness to the legendary Nitara, and learn all about the Kombat pack, and system requirements here!

