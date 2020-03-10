PES 2020 Mobile: Update v4.3.1 is on the way

After PES 2020 Mobile's v4.3.0 update arrived just last week, Konami has been busy with another patch set to arrive.

Update 4.3.1 is arriving on Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - exactly one week after the last update.

What's in Update 4.3.1?

Thanks to a Tweet from @officialpes we know a 1.6GB update is coming to handheld devices this Thursday.

The PES 2020 Mobile statement reads: "As a show of appreciation for your continued support, all users that download the v4.3.1 update by 1:59am (GMT) on 16/3/2020 and open the Inbox with receive a "Black Ball" Special Agent.

Stay tuned for further info on this update coming to PES 2020 Mobile, and this could mean that a further Data Pack update is on the way for the full PES 2020 game.

