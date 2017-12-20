Tampa Bay Rays: Evan Longoria trade marks end of an era

The most significant chapter of the Tampa Bay Rays' history came to a close today when star third baseman Evan Longoria was traded to the San Francisco Giants. Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times first reported the trade while Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports tweeted top infield prospect Christian Arroyo was the star of the deal, with veteran outfielder Denard Span also heading to Florida. The Giants are also sending minor league pitchers Stephen Woods and Matt Krook to Tampa Bay in the deal.

Longoria turned 32 in October and hit .261 with 20 home runs and 86 RBI in 2017. He is the Rays' all-time leader with 261 home runs and 892 RBI and was named AL Rookie of the Year in 2008, playing an instrumental role in guiding the team to its first and only AL Pennant. In 2011, on the last day of the season, his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees clinched the AL Wild Card for Tampa Bay.