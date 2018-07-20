RealSport MLB Roundup, S1E6: MLB midseason awards

(Photo Credit: Keith Allison)

The All-Star Break is no excuse for baseball fans to get lazy, and Josh and Alec took advantage of short baseball hiatus to give out the RealSport MLB Midseason Awards! The dynamic podcasting duo, after quickly touching on Manny Machado's trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers, dove right in and gave their take on who deserves the most prominent trophies at this point of the season.

Alec gave a surprising pick for NL Rookie of the Year, while Josh could only wax poetic about his own. The two also had an interesting conversation about who should be named NL MVP, a tough call since no one player has set themselves apart from the rest of the pack.

Oh, and Alec might have read Josh's mind at some point.

