The MLB 2023 season is done and dusted, and the baseball off-season is in full force. This year's off-season was full of blockbuster moves and trades that drastically changed the MLB landscape.

But what baseball fans are really looking forward to is MLB The Show 24. Many fans are wondering who will be the highest-rated players in the game, and if we will have a new player reaching the 99 OVR.

So without further ado, let's take a look at our player ratings predictions for MLB The Show 24.

MLB The Show 24 rating predictions

Each player's rating is directly impacted by their performance in the previous season. However, players who sit at the top of the mountain usually don't see a huge drop in their OVR, even if they underperformed in the past season.

So we can expect most of the highest-rated players in MLB The Show 23 to have a similar rating in this year's title. But there will certainly be some new names added to the superstar tier, with one perhaps even making the 99 OVR club.

So let's take a look at our MLB The Show 24 highest-rated players predictions.

Shohei Otani - 99 OVR

The new Los Angeles Dodger superstar, Shohei Otani, should maintain his 99 OVR. Otani is arguably the best two-way player of all time, and his talent is undeniable. Any rating other than 99 OVR for the Japanese megastar would be disrespectful.

Mike Trout - 99 OVR

We expect the same thing for his former teammate and three-time MVP, Mike Trout. Despite a below-average season for his standards, Trout is still one of the best in the world, and we expect him to keep a 99 OVR in MLB The Show 24.

Aaron Judge - 99 OVR

2023 was a tough year for the New York Yankees, who failed to qualify for the MLB playoffs for the first time since 2016. However, there was a light at the end of the tunnel for the Yankees fans, and it was called Aaron Judge.

Aaron Judge did Aaron Judge things in 2023, and it's undeniable he is one of the best hitters in baseball. Despite an unsuccessful season, at least team-wise, we would be shocked to see Judge losing his 99 OVR. So you can expect him to be among the best of the best in MLB The Show 24.

Ronald Acuña Jr - 99 OVR

This is a very bold prediction, but after the spectacular season, Ronald Acuña Jr had, a 99 OVR isn't that crazy. Acuña unanimously won the NL MVP, becoming the first player since 1931 to do so.

The 26-year-old superstar proved he belongs alongside the best of the best, and those are all in the 99 OVR club. So I predict Acuña will be the only new player to enter the 99 OVR club in MLB The Show 24.

Jacob deGrom - 99 OVR

The 2023 season was one to forget for Jacob deGrom, as the superstar pitcher sustained a season-ending injury just six games into the season. Despite that, there is no denying that deGrom is still one of the best pitchers in the MLB, and has been for almost ten years.

Because of that, we don't expect his rating to take a hit, and wouldn't be surprised to see him maintain a 99 OVR. However, there is a small change he drops to a 98 or 97 OVR.

Other MLB The Show 24 players' rating predictions

Justin Verlander Pitcher Astros 98 OVR Mookie Betts Outfielder Dodgers 97 OVR Max Scherzer Pitcher Rangers 96 OVR Paul Goldschmidt Infielder Cardinals 96 OVR Corbin Burnes Pitcher Brewers 96 OVR Bryce Harper Hitter Phillies 95 OVR Manny Machado Infielder Padres 95 OVR Yordan Alvarez Outfielder Astros 94 OVR Nolan Arenado Infielder Cardinals 94 OVR Jose Ramirez Infielder Guardians 94 OVR Spencer Strider Pitcher Braves 94 OVR

We will update this article once the official ratings are revealed, so make sure to bookmark it.

