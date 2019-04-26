MLB The Show 19: Best Young Second Basemen (2B)

Second basemen are often overlooked when it comes to team construction, but they are important pieces of a ball club especially defensively. They are often the man turning double plays and moving around in defensive shifts. There have been electrifying players at second base, recently in the shape of Dustin Pedroia, Robinson Cano, and Ian Kinsler, but with them aging out of the league there is room for a new generation of stars to flourish.

How to choose the best young second basemen in MLB The Show 19's Franchise Mode

This article will focus on the best young second basemen available in MLB The Show 19's Franchise Mode. These players have second base as their primary position and are aged 25 years or under. They will be on an MLB roster when you start a Franchise Mode, this is due to the changeable nature of the Minor League players in The Show 19. Their potential and even base stats can change from save to save, making it tough to say who will turn into an elite player. So who are the best young second basemen in The Show 19?

*For a full list please see the table below

Rougned Odor, Texas Rangers (OVR 83)

Age: 25

Potential: B

Throws/Bats: R/L

Secondary Position: None

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Durability (79), Power vs R (73), Fielding (71), Bunt (68), Reaction (67)

Rougned Odor got his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2014, hitting .259 with 9 homers and shaky defense. Odor developed a power stroke in 2016, hitting 33 homers and backing that up with 30 more in 2017 while his defense has improved over the years.

In The Show 19 Rougned Odor is a solid all-round second baseman. He has nice contact (64) and power (73) against righties and his fielding (71) is solid too. He has the durability (79) to play regularly and can even move baserunners with bunts (68).

Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees (OVR 82)

Age: 22

Potential: A

Throws/Bats: R/R

Secondary Position: 3B, SS

Hitter Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Power vs L (85), Clutch (78), Arm Accuracy (78), Arm Strength (76), Durability (75), Contact vs R (73)

Gleyber Torres got his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2018, playing 123 games hitting .271 with 24 homers and solid defense. It was enough to get Torres an All-Star appearance and 3rd place finish in the AL Rookie of the Year voting.

In The Show 19 Torres has exceptional power for the position (65/85) and terrific arm talent (arm strength 76, arm accuracy 78). His fielding (59) is a weakness and he isn't much of a threat on the basepaths (speed 50, stealing 21) but at the plate Torres will produce plenty thanks to that power and his contact skill (73/68).

Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves (OVR 81)

Age: 22

Potential: A

Throws/Bats: R/S

Secondary Position: SS

Hitter Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Durability (97), Contact vs L (88), Fielding (77), Vision (76), Speed (75), Arm Accuracy (74), Reaction (74)

Ozzie Albies got his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2017, hitting .286 with 6 homers and solid defense. In 2018 he really exploded, he put up a 1.2 dWAR in the field and hit .261 with 24 homers, 14 steals, and 40 doubles. All that earned Albies an All-Star spot and made him one of the most exciting young players to come into the Majors in years.

In The Show 19 Ozzie Albies is an exciting young player. He has terrific contact against lefties (88) and has the durability (97) to play every day. He is good in the field (77) and has the speed (75) to reach balls others might not as pose a threat on the basepaths. Albies doesn't have much power (54/60) but everything else is there and at 22 with A potential it could develop quickly.

David Fletcher, Los Angeles Angels (OVR 76)

Age: 24

Potential: B

Throws/Bats: R/R

Secondary Position: 3B, SS

Hitter Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Fielding (88), Reaction (85), Vision (83), Durability (77), Arm Strength (73), Arm Accuracy (68), Speed (65)

David Fletcher was a sixth-round pick for the Angels in 2015 and got his MLB debut in 2018. In 80 games he hit .275 with 1 homer but very good defense and is the starting second baseman for the Angels in 2019.

In The Show 19 Fletcher isn't much at the plate. His contact skill is ok (64/58) but there is no power at all (28/32). His quality comes from his defensive prowess. His fielding (88) is terrific and aided by his reaction (85). His arm strength (73) is plenty for the position. He has good vision (83) at the plate to be selective with what he does hit.

Garrett Hampson, Colorado Rockies (OVR 75)

Age: 24

Potential: A

Throws/Bats: R/S

Secondary Position: SS, CF

Hitter Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Speed (95), Reaction (81), Durability (77), Fielding (76), Arm Strength (72)

Garrett Hampson was a third-round pick for the Rockies in 2016 and got his MLB debut in 2018. He played just 24 games with 48 plate appearances and hit .275 with three doubles, two steals, but no homers. He played well in the field though and won the starting job at second base for the Rockies coming into the 2019 season.

In The Show 19 Garrett Hampson is a fast player. His speed (95) will make him deadly on the basepaths and effective in the field. Hampson's fielding (76) is solid and his reaction (81) will help with that even more. At the plate his contact skill is ok (58/59) but his power in lacking (32/34).

All the best young second basemen