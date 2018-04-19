MLB: 5 managers that could be next to go

(Photo Credit: Keith Allison)

Today is the three-week mark since the start of the 2018 season and with that said, it didn’t take long for a manager to get canned. After yesterday afternoon’s 2-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cincinnati Reds fired manager Bryan Price after four seasons with the club. The loss dropped the Reds to 3-15 on the year which gives them the worst record in baseball.

Many wondered why it took so long for the Reds to fire Price, especially when it was clear the team was getting worse every year under him, but that doesn’t matter anymore because someone else will take the helm before the season ends. In the meantime, bench coach Jim Riggleman, who previously managed the Washington Nationals from 2009 to 2011, will take over duties until the front office finds someone to take over full time. With that said, which managers could be next to go before the year ends?