Minnesota Twins: Take advantage of the opportunity

(Photo Credit: Keith Allison)

Last season, the Minnesota Twins snapped a seven-year postseason drought by clinching the second AL Wild Card spot. The team made major improvements from 2016 by becoming the first team to reach the postseason the year after losing 103 games the year before.

With three teams in the AL Central not competing for the playoffs in 2018, it’s time for the Twins to take advantage of what they have and win their first division title since 2010. There’s plenty of young talent but veterans Joe Mauer, Brian Dozier, and Ervin Santana hit the open market at the end of the season. If the club wants to keep them around, they must make noise this season.

Minnesota has the pieces to contend, and win the division, but it’s time for the younger guys to step up and take charge if the club wants to be competitors in the long run.