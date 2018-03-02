Miami Marlins: Why you should still watch them this season

﻿(Photo Credit: Don Ramey Logan)

﻿Dear Marlins fans,

Everyone in Major League Baseball knows you guys are upset, no, livid, with Derek Jeter and the new ownership. But don’t worry, you’re not alone. Almost everyone except for your division rivals is livid with your ownership. It’s embarrassing to say you’re a Marlins fan at this point and I’m sure nobody would blame you if you jumped on another team’s wagon this year just so you have joy in watching what should be another spectacular baseball season.

It is painful having to watch your team go through yet another rebuild because the previous owner, Jeffrey Loria, got too impatient with the process of making the Marlins a winning franchise. But that’s no reason for all of you to not support the Marlins this season. Here are reasons you should support the Marlins this year.

﻿You have a ballpark - use it

For the first 18 years of existence your club shared a stadium with the Miami Dolphins, remember? It was clear your old park wasn’t designed for baseball, making it difficult to attract fans. Ask the Oakland A’s how that’s going for them. There’s a reason they too are looking for a new location for a ballpark. They’ve played in a football stadium since 1968 and the only way to get fans to the stadium is when they reach the World Series which hasn’t happened since 1990. Or, better yet, ask the Tampa Bay Rays how playing in a convention center is going for them. Like the A’s, they’re also making plans to move to a different venue.

I understand that going to the football stadium for baseball stunk for the first 18 years but you guys have a beautiful venue for baseball now, so use it! Marlins Park is your park, not the Dolphins' practice field or the Heat’s training facility. It is YOUR PARK, so give the taxpayers reason to believe their money went to good use. Plus, tickets will be cheaper this season, so spend the $20 on a ticket and hope you witness something you’ve never seen before.

At least Jeter is putting a team on the field

The Marlins may be in a rebuilding mode but the roster doesn’t look awful. Sure, you don’t have the Home Run King Giancarlo Stanton or base stealing phenom Dee Gordon, both of whom helped put your club on the map, but you have many notable players on the roster and a manager who helped the Dodgers win three NL West titles in his six years as their manager from 2010 to 2015. In fact, look at your projected Opening Day lineup compared to that of the Detroit Tigers, who are in the same spot as you.

Miami Marlins

Player Position 2017 Home Runs 2017 RBI 2017 AVG Cameron Maybin RF 10 35 .228 JT Realmuto C 17 65 .278 Starlin Castro 2B 16 63 .300 Justin Bour* 1B 25 83 .289 Martin Prado* 3B 2 12 .250 Derek Dietrich LF 13 53 .249 Lewis Brinson^ CF 13 48 .331 Miguel Rojas SS 1 26 .290

Pitcher 2017 Win-Loss 2017 ERA 2017 WHIP Dan Straily 10-9 4.26 1.30 Jose Urena 14-7 3.82 1.27 Dillon Peters^ 7-3 1.57 0.92 Adam Conley 8-8 6.14 1.52 Sandy Alcantara^ 7-4 4.31 1.43

Detroit Tigers

Player Position 2017 Home Runs 2017 RBI 2017 AVG Leonys Martin CF 3 9 .172 Mikie Mahtook LF 12 38 .276 Miguel Cabrera* 1B 16 60 .249 Nicholas Castellanos RF 26 101 .272 Victor Martinez* DH 10 47 .255 James McCann C 13 49 .253 Jeimer Candelario 3B 3 16 .283 Dixon Machado 2B 1 11 .259 Jose Iglesias SS 6 54 .255

Pitcher 2017 Win-Loss 2017 ERA 2017 WHIP Michael Fulmer* 10-12 3.83 1.12 Matt Boyd 6-11 5.27 1.56 Jordan Zimmermann 8-13 6.08 1.55 Mike Fiers 8-10 5.22 1.43 Daniel Norris* 5-8 5.31 1.61

*Disabled List

^Minor League Stats

You guys may hate the Jeter regime right now, but be thankful there’s a decent team being put on the field for most the season.

It’s time to remember Jose Fernandez the right way

What happened in September 2016 was unfathomable. Losing Jose Fernandez was the worst thing that could have possibly happened to your franchise. It’s understandable that last season was hard playing considering the most powerful lightbulb in your clubhouse went out, but now it’s time to honor Fernandez’s legacy as fans and support your franchise.

Christian Yelich was probably right when he said Fernandez’s death was the stepping stone to dismantling the team. If it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t be writing this letter. Unfortunately, baseball players aren’t immune to the life cycle. The Cardinals, who have lost three players in the middle of their careers since 2002, are a great example to look at of a team that has honored their players the right way. They’ve been to four World Series and won two of them in that span.

It’s time to move on from Fernandez. Honor him by going to the ballpark and supporting your team. Who cares what the ownership has done? You have a legitimate team on the field, despite this year's circumstances. Most of them are from your farm system, so give them the support and encouragement they deserve.

So, Marlins fans, do yourselves a favor and give some love to this club this season. I know it’s been frustrating to watch this team for most the 25 years they’ve been around but remember this: you have two World Series titles, more than what 1/3 of the league has.

If the process works, you will have more World Series trophies to hoist in the years to come, just like the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, and Houston Astros the last three years. The process will be different but the goal is the same; win a World Series.﻿