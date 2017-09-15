The Dodgers have already set historic milestones this season. Thanks to the huge division lead they took in the middle of the summer, they didn’t have to worry when they hit an 11 game skid at the beginning of the month. The Dodgers may have clinched the division, but they don’t want to roll into the post season on a losing streak. The next two weeks will be crucial to how the Dodgers start their postseason run.
MLB The Show
15 Sep 2017
Los Angeles Dodgers: Most important end of season matchups
The Dodgers are finally back on track following their 11 game skid.
