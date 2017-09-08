Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for September 8, 2017

A full slate of games and some new series starting give us a lot of things to mull over before submitting our DFS lineups. With a Cy Young candidate on the mound but not many other great options, can we avoid overspending on pitchers? Let's find out.

Max Scherzer vs Philadelphia Phillies: $13,300 DraftKings, FPPG - 27.1

It would be criminal not to recommend Scherzer tonight. He is very expensive, but facing the Phillies what do you expect? A 2.19 ERA and 12.1 K/9 against such a poor team is going to pump up the price.

If you're going to play Scherzer tonight you have to go as cheap as possible with your second pitcher though, so who are the options there?

Collin McHugh @ Oakland Athletics: $8,500 DraftKings, FPPG - 15.5

McHugh's last three starts have combined for 16.2 innings, 14 strikeouts, two wins, and a 0.54 ERA, which is pretty good. One of those starts was a six-inning shutout of the A's, and while McHugh's strikeout total can fluctuate his control of lineups has been very good of late.

Marcus Stroman vs Detroit Tigers: $8,100 DraftKings, FPPG - 16.0

Stroman is coming in with an extra day's rest after getting a line drive off his throwing elbow last time out. However, everything checks out after throwing a side session on Wednesday so Stroman should be fine to take on a poor Tigers lineup.

The Blue Jays ace hasn't quite been himself this year, seeing an uptick in walks and a less-than-ideal 7.4 K/9, however with a strong 3.08 ERA in his 28 starts you can start him with confidence today.

Jake Lamb vs San Deigo Padres: $4,600 DraftKings, FPPG - 9.0

Lamb hasn't had an extra base hit since August 23, and in that stretch he is hitting just .175 with 2 RBI. However, he's Jake Lamb! He is slugging .500 for the season and has 27 homers. Backing a player to break a cold streak is tough, but for Lamb this price is well below what you would normally expect, and after a day off yesterday just maybe he can snap out of his funk.

Marcell Ozuna @ Atlanta Braves: $4,400 DraftKings, FPPG - 9.1

All the focus is on Giancarlo Stanton, but Ozuna has 32 homers, 109 RBI, and a .309/.374/.547 slash line this season which is very nice. Coming off a triple and two RBI last night, Ozuna has a .300 average in the fledgling month of September.

Eric Hosmer vs Minnesota Twins: $3,900 DraftKings, FPPG - 8.6

At this price there has to be a suspicion that Hosmer rests today, but in a key series with the Twins, who are 3.5 games ahead of the Royals for a wild card spot, I don't think the Royals can afford to rest their star slugger. Hosmer has hit .304 in September with a double, a homer, and six RBI.