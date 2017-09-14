Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for September 14, 2017

After two days of great pitching options, the pickings are slim today, but that doesn't mean we don't have a few names for you to get into your lineups.

Zack Godley vs Colorado Rockies: $10,500 DraftKings, FPPG - 18.9

Godley keeps putting in strong performances and being extremely reliable. After a shaky end of August where his ERA ‘jumped’ to 3.29, it’s going back in the right direction following two strong starts in September, including a road game against these Rockies.

The righty is having his best season in the Majors, with a 9.6 K/9 and a lowly 0.9 HR/9. He’s tossed more innings this season (136) than he has in his previous two years, so there is a risk of fatigue, but I trust him tonight.

Brad Peacock @ Los Angeles Angels: $10,100 DraftKings, FPPG - 14.0

Peacock has been rolling through his starts of late, bringing his ERA down to 3.05 after slicing through the Angels, Mets, and A’s (twice) in his last four outings.

Despite going 5.2 innings a start in that span and surrendering just five earned runs, Peacock’s record is 0-1 in those starts, which has limited his DFS production. However, he is maintaining a very strong K/9 rate of 11.7, and he punched out eight Angels last time he faced them at the end of August.

Andrew Cashner vs Seattle Mariners: $7,400 DraftKings, FPPG - 12.6

The veteran righty has been in good form of late, slashing his ERA by 25 points in his last three starts, including strong performances against the Astros and Yankees. He’s gone 2-0 in those starts and struck out 17 in 21 innings, which is a very good ratio for a pitcher who is far from a strikeout machine this year.

George Springer @ Los Angeles Angels: $4,700 DraftKings, FPPG - 9.6

Springer is hitting .293 in September, with two homers and five RBI. He’s been in good form since coming back into the lineup and going against Ricky Nolasco is a good chance to smash another homer.

Byron Buxton vs Toronto Blue Jays: $4,100 DraftKings, FPPG - 6.9

Buxton is hitting .268 in September, which is good for him, but he’s also swiped a base, hit a double, three triples, and a homer. That’s a lot of points for not too much money. There is some risk obviously, but it’s a nice price for someone in good form.

Trey Mancini @ New York Yankees: $3,500 DraftKings, FPPG - 7.5

Mancini got his third extra-base hit of the month with a triple last night, and while that’s not great he has been hitting .292 so far in September. Keep an eye on his status for tonight, but if he’s starting he’s a nice cheap option for you at either first or in the outfield.