Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for May 7, 2018

Travel days are tough for DFS players. They limit the choices of players and make average hitters overly expensive. However, there are still plenty of bargains to be had that can get you to the pay window. Who should be in your lineup for 7pm ET contests today? Let's start with the pitchers.

Stephen Strasburg @ San Diego Padres ($13,600)

Strasburg is super-expensive today, but with good reason. He is the only major name going today that isn't in the middle of a horrific slump. He has been finding his groove with strikeouts recently, picking up 28 in his last three starts (20.1 innings), and while the 3.47 ERA isn't as good as it could be, against an opponent like San Diego you like your chances for 10+ K's and no more than two runs allowed.

Michael Fulmer @ Texas Rangers ($8,000)

Fulmer has bounced back from a disappointing 2017. Through six starts he has a 2.80 ERA and 1.27 WHIP, and while he only has one start with more than six strikeouts, he has been a very dependable pitcher so far.

The lack of K's limiting his point scoring potential, but at the same time his control and ability to keep the ball in the park limits your exposure to negatives as well. He is a safe, middle of the road, play today.

Zach Eflin Vs. San Francisco Giants ($7,300)

Eflin has made just one start this season, a six-inning, four strikeout no-decision against the Marlins on May 1. It was a solid outing reminiscent of the way he started last year before running into problems.

While I wouldn't trust him on most days, against a poor offense like the Giants and a on a light day he offers good value, especially if you are going to be dropping a lot of your budget on Strasburg.

Trea Turner @ San Diego Padres ($4,900)

The Nationals are the best lineup going today, and it isn't particularly close. While you could splash out $5,900 on Bryce Harper, a more sensible position to fill with a National would be shortstop.

Trea Turner is hitting a solid .281 so far this year, along with 2 homers, 12 RBI, and 12 stolen bases. At 8.9 points per game he is one of the most reliable and consistent middle infielders available.

Joey Gallo Vs. Detroit Tigers ($4,300)

This is a risk-reward kind of pick. Gallo was rested Sunday and should be back in the lineup today, and against a contact pitcher like Michael Fulmer he could feast. You're banking on Gallo knocking one out of the park with this pick, but that is more likely today than usual.

Buster Posey @ Philadelphia Phillies ($3,800)

Another who sat yesterday but should be back is Buster Posey. The 2012 NL MVP is in his usual form this year, hitting .307 and very rarely striking out. While he only has two homers and 14 RBI, he does have seven doubles to his name and the potential to out-hit his price tag. He is the third most expensive catcher today, but with Yadier Molina out and JT Realmuto the only serious hitter behind the plate right now that isn't a terrible cost.