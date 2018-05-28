Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for May 28, 2018

(Photo credit: Arturo Pardavila III)

Full Monday slates are rare, but today is one of those days. All 30 teams are in action with a number of strong pitching options on the mound as well. That means there is plenty of room for profit and value across the all day contest in DraftKings. So who should be in your lineup?

﻿Jacob deGrom @ Atlanta Braves ($11,100)

Justin Verlander may be pitching tonight, but since he is going in Yankee Stadium for a huge $1,500 more than deGrom he isn't a brilliant option today.

The Mets star comes into today with a 1.54 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP, and a brilliant 11.9 K/9. He's been dominant in May, allowing just one run in 19 innings (0.47 ERA), a ridiculous 29 strikeouts with just five walks, and a .174/.250/.203 slashline against. It's a ridiculous run of form, and even against a Braves team that is no slouch, it should be another strong start.

Jakob Junis Vs. Minnesota Twins ($9,700)

Junis may be in just his second season in the Majors, but he has been in solid form all year. With a 3.52 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, and a 8.1 K/9 he isn't anything special, but he is reliable and just the sixth most expensive pitcher tonight. His last game was a five-inning, two-run, seven K no-decision against the Cardinals. It is a line that is typical of his season and registered him 17.7 points, a very useful total.

Eric Lauer Vs. Miami Marlins ($6,200)

If you are looking for a cheap option, then look no further than Eric Lauer. The Padres pitcher may have a 6.67 ERA and 1.93 WHIP, but if cheap is your thing, then the guy going against the Marlins is never a bad choice.

Lauer has had two dreadful starts, one in Colorado and the other against St. Louis, but his last outing was a just a one-run, six-inning no decision against the Nationals. If he can do that against a good lineup, shouldn't he be able to dominate a terrible one? The Marlins are far and away the worst offense in baseball, they are dead last in runs scored and 12th in strikeouts. Even Lauer is a playable option against them.

Andrew Benintendi Vs. Toronto Blue Jays ($5,000)

Mookie Betts may be day to day, but the Red Sox have another young outfielder playing well. Andrew Benintendi's slow start has given way to an electric May. In the last ten games he has mashed three homers, registered 11 RBI, 12 hits, and an 11.9 points per game average.

Paul Goldschmidt Vs. Cincinnati Reds ($4,100)

The Diamondbacks first baseman is having a rough season, hitting just .203 with six homers. It isn't what you'd expect from him. However, there is hope on the horizon. He's controlled his strikeouts a little more of late. He has two homers in the last 10 games, and four extra-base hits in his last four games. He is an MVP caliber player in a slump. He won't slump forever.

Gleyber Torres Vs. Houston Astros ($3,900)

Justin Verlander is a monster right now. He has a WHIP of just 0.71, making playing any Yankees bat a tough call. Unless of course, they are a hot bat that is significantly discounted. He is just the 11th most expensive second baseman today, yet has an average score of 11.5 over his last 10 games with six homers in that span. He sat out last night with a sore knee but is expected to be back in the lineup tody, and if he is he should be in yours.