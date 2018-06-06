Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for June 6, 2018 (All day contest)

(Photo credit: Erik Drost)

A full 15-game contest always creates space for profit, and that always attracts even more players, creating even more profitability. With a handful of strong pitching options and a lot of variables among the hitters, today is a terrific day to be playing DFS baseball. Who should be in your lineup? Let's start with the ptichers.

Mike Foltynewicz @ San Diego Padres ($11,600)

Foltynewicz is having a career year. His 2.22 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 10.4/K9 are all career best marks, and all make him an excellent DFS option today. He is the most expensive pitcher available in today's contests, but with good reason. He hasn't allowed more than one run since May 4, and his last game was a complete-game shutout with 11 K's against the Nationals. The Padres are not the walkover they used to be, but they aren't great either and could get steamrolled by a young pitcher who is reaching a new level.

Carlos Carrasco Vs. Milwaukee Brewers ($10,000)

Carrasco is a rollercoaster this season. He has four starts with five or more earned runs allowed, and five with two or fewer allowed. One issue has been allowing home runs, but he isn't walking hitters all that much and has a nice 1.18 WHIP. He has run into trouble with the clustering of his hits, but Carrasco still holds the potential to dominate a lineup and bring in a huge point total.

Tanner Roark Vs. Tampa Bay Rays ($8,300)

If you don't fancy Carrasco's risk-reward balance, then Tanner Roark is a nice option. The veteran righty is back in the rotation after a nightmare bullpen appearance over the weekend. As a starter he has a 3.38 ERA, and while he isn't striking many hitters out (just 61 in 72 innings) he has kept the ball in the park and has good run support around him. The Rays are just 25th in runs, making it a good time to start him.

Jose Altuve Vs. Seattle Mariners ($4,900)

Altuve has started hitting again. He has a massive 19 hits, including two homers, in the last 10 games and has also swiped four bases. He isn't hitting for power like he did last season, but the pop is there somewhere and even without it he is still scoring well.

Joey Votto Vs. Colorado Rockies ($4,400)

Votto is another that is hitting his stride. The veteran first baseman is hitting .439 over his last 10 games, that's 18 hits! While he doesn't have a single homer or RBI in that time he is averaging 8.5 points a game in that span. The Reds face Jon Gray tonight, which should give him a chance to hit some runners home and bump up that average even more.

JT Realmuto @ St. Louis Cardinals ($3,700)

Realmuto isn't at his best right now. He has 10 hits in his last 10 games, but no homers. Still, he has six dingers on the season and is hitting .299. He is the best offensive catcher in the National League, but with his recent lack of pop he is just the eighth-most expensive option today, making him a potential bargain.

