Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for June 19, 2018

(Photo credit: Jennifer Linnea Photography)

When all 30 teams are in action there are invariably fireworks in DFS contests. Today's 15-game, 7:05pm ET contest on DraftKings should be no different. So, who should be in your lineups today?

Justin Verlander Vs. Tampa Bay Rays ($13,300)

While Chris Sale and Mike Clevinger are strong options for your ace spot today, Verlander is the best. He is only $600 more than Sale, and the Rays a very nice opponent for someone like Verlander. They are 24th in runs scored and 13th in strikeouts.

Verlander's ERA has started to regress to normal levels, but he hasn't given up more than five hits in a start since April and is still slicing through lineups with his 10.8 K/9.

Jameson Taillon Vs. Milwaukee Brewers ($8,400)

The options underneath Verlander, Sale, and Clevinger are not too exciting today. Jose Berrios and Blake Snell both face tough lineups, while youngster Mike Soroka is only starting his fifth game and is against the Blue Jays.

All of that makes Jameson Taillon a very attractive prospect. He has been remarkably consistent this season and sits on a nice 1.19 WHIP and 8.2 K/9. He'd been in good form through June, with a 2.25 ERA in three starts, meanwhile Milwaukee are eighth in strikeouts, giving Taillon a chance to have a big haul today.

Dereck Rodriguez Vs. Miami Marlins ($6,700)

If you want a cheap starter, whoever is against the Marlins isn't a terrible option. They are 29th in runs scored and dead last in slugging percentage. The righty does have two solid starts under his belt this season, with his last one being a 6.2-inning, two run no-decision against the Marlins that earned him 14.8 points. That's pretty good for this price point.

Paul Goldschmidt @ Los Angeles Angels ($5,700)

It's the same theory as yesterday. He is red hot and keeps hitting home runs, so keep selecting him! Goldy had another bomb yesterday along with a walk and two RBI. His average over the last 10 games is an incredible 15.4. Keep him in your lineup until he cools off.

Carlos Gonzalez Vs. New York Mets ($4,200)

When the Rockies are at home you should try to have one of them in your lineup, and if they are red hot and under $4.5k then all the better. CarGo has 13 hits and 12 runs in his last 10 games and faces Jason Vargas and his 7.39 ERA today. That's not bad.

Yan Gomes Vs. Chicago White Sox ($3,600)

Yan Gomes has drifted into fantasy irrelevance of late, but he's hitting .333 in his last 10 games, along with three homers and 11 RBI to give him an average of 11 points. As the 11th most expensive catcher today he represents a strong value play.