Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for June 16, 2018 (All day contest)

DraftKings' 15-game, all day, contest kicks off at 1:05pm ET, and with so many options to choose from there is no reason not to play today. With big names on the mound and excellent hitters at a lot of price points, who should be in your lineup today? Let's start with the pitchers.

Luis Severino Vs. Tampa Bay Rays ($13,900)

Severino is very expensive, and yet $100 cheaper than Max Scherzer. While the Nationals' ace is amazing, the difference in opposition is what puts my money into the Yankees star today. He comes into today with nine wins, a 2.27 ERA, 109 strikeouts and a WHIP of just 0.96, all of which is brilliant. His opposition are not.

The Rays are 25th in runs scored and 14th in strikeouts. They are a shaky offense and one that a stud arm like Severino can dominate.

Sean Newcomb Vs. San Diego Padres ($9,500)

Facing the Padres is always nice. They are second in the Majors in strikeouts but are just 23rd in runs scored. Their team slash line is 23rd/29th/26th, which makes them a superb matchup, especially for a pitcher of Newcomb's quality. The young lefty has been electric this season, with a strikeout per inning, an ERA of 2.92, and four games of 20+ points in his last eight starts, including a 34 pointer against the Mets.

Madison Bumgarner @ Los Angeles Dodgers ($8,500)

Two years ago you couldn't have even dreamed about getting Bumgarner this cheap. Now, it is a risk. The Giants star has made just two starts this season, and neither have been particularly great. He has given up a lot of contact and struggled to punch out hitters, limiting him to just 10.7 and 5.8 points. That is not great, but at the same time this is Madison f'n Bumgarner. If he has knocked the rust off and is even 90% of his old self then this is the bargain of the season. It's worth the risk.

Nolan Arenado @ Texas Rangers ($4,900)

Arenado is rarely this cheap, and while he hasn't been in electric form of late, he was sensational in his last game with a homer, two doubles, and three RBI. The ball can fly out of Arlington, and Mike Minor has already allowed 12 bombs this season.

Justin Bour @ Baltimore Orioles ($4,100)

Speaking of facing a bad starter... Bour and the Marlins are up against the incredibly disappointing Alex Cobb. The veteran is carrying a 7.23 ERA and 1.77 WHIP through 11 starts. He has allowed 11 homers to boot. Bour may be hitting .237, but he has 10 homers on the year and is most likely to benefit from the matchup.

Jason Heyward @ St. Louis Cardinals ($3,600)

Heyward has had an uninspired season so far, but in his last 10 games the Cubs outfielder has 14 hits, including five doubles, and a homer. It doesn't sound like a lot, but it has given him an 8.7 average, and at this price that is pretty good.